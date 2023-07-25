×
Two Props Stolen From ‘Beetlejuice 2’ Set

The Vermont State Police announced the theft.

Beetlejuice
Beetlejuice Courtesy of Everett Collection

Robbery! Robbery! Robbery!

Two props were stolen from the set of Beetlejuice 2 in East Corinth, Vermont, the state police department announced on Friday.

“We tried saying the name of this stolen statue three times, but it didn’t come back! We’re investigating the theft of this 150-pound sculpture,” the police tweeted, “along with a lamppost topped with a pumpkin decoration.” They also shared two photos of the unique gray statue.

The sculpture may look familiar to fans of the original Beetlejuice, as it is one of Delia Deetz’s (Catherine O’Hara) creations that she was trapped in twice over the course of the film. The first time is when movers try to wrestle it into the house and the second is when Michael Keaton’s Beetlejuice brings it to life.

The Beetlejuice 2 set isn’t the first one to get robbed in recent history. In February 2022, thieves stole $500,000 worth of props and equipment from Netflix’s Lupin and The Crown sets based in Paris and Northern England, respectively. More than 350 items were reportedly taken from several production vehicles on the monarchy drama, while the Omar Sy-starring series had $330,000 worth of equipment taken.

The sequel to the 1980s cult classic began production in May and reunites Tim Burton with original stars Keaton, O’Hara and Winona Ryder, as well as the director’s Wednesday star Jenna Ortega. Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci and Willem Dafoe are joining the cast.

Keaton previously teased Beetlejuice 2, sharing that they’re approaching the same way they did the first one. “There’s a woman in the great waiting room for the afterlife literally with a fishing line,” he said. “I want people to know this because I love it, tugging on the tail of a cat to make it move.”

Warner Bros. is set to release Beetlejuice 2 on Sept. 6, 2024, but with the writers and actors strikes, there’s a possibility it gets pushed.

