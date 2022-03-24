Promotion Pays Off at the Publicists Guild Awards

The International Cinematographers Guild (Local 600)’s 59th Annual ICG Publicists Awards will celebrate outstanding achievements in publicity and promotion at an in-person luncheon ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on March 25.

“We love to celebrate the publicists [because] they spend so much of their time doing the work to celebrate others,” ICG national executive director Rebecca Rhine tells THR. “A story may be tremendous, but if nobody knows what it is, or that it’s being told, that’s a loss that can’t be undone. The world is an unsettling place at the moment, and the publicists are committed to bringing people together in a world where it feels hard to find our way to that togetherness.”

Six feature films are nominated for the 2022 Maxwell Weinberg Award for Motion Picture Publicity Campaign: Warner Bros.’ Dune, Universal’s F9: The Fast Saga, Netflix’s The Harder They Fall, Paramount’s A Quiet Place Part II, Sony/Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home and 20th Century Studios’ West Side Story. The nominees for the Maxwell Weinberg Award for Television Publicity Campaign include The CW’s Batwoman, Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso, Amazon’s The Underground Railroad and Disney+’s WandaVision.

The Fast Saga star Helen Mirren poses in front

of a billboard featuring her character. Courtesy of Will Song

MGM Motion Picture Group president Pamela Abdy and chairman Michael De Luca will receive the motion picture showpersons award. “One of the great consequences of the expansion of distribution methods is the expansion of voices and creative forces, and the ability of people like Michael and Pam to oversee a wide range of artistic endeavors,” says Rhine. “It was really elevated by the pandemic, when so many people were in search of a place to focus their energy that could lift them up or transport them, and we have been well-served by the artists above and below the line over the past few years, in no small measure because our industry was able to work collaboratively and collectively to put people back to work safely.” MGM films received eight Oscar nominations this year, including best picture for Paul Thomas Anderson’s Licorice Pizza, the studio’s first best picture nomination since 1988’s Rain Man.

Oscar winner Taika Waititi and Sterlin Harjo will receive the television showpersons award for creating FX’s dark comedy series Reservation Dogs, which broke ground as the first TV series to feature an all-Indigenous team of writers, directors and series regulars. “The most compelling stories always reflect different cultures, different perspectives, different groups of people, but they tell common themes,” says Rhine. “Those themes are about what it’s like to be a human being.”

As he celebrates the 50th anniversary of The Godfather‘s theatrical debut in March 1972, director, writer and producer Francis Ford Coppola will also earn the ICG Publicists award for lifetime achievement. “I am thrilled to attend an event that honors such an iconic filmmaker and that also honors so many wonderful, creative people that are bringing us into the next generation — and the one after that,” Rhine adds.

The winners of the competitive categories will be announced during the March 25 luncheon, among them the Les Mason Award for career achievement in publicity (nominees include BazanPR’s Jackie Bazan; Walt Disney Studios award publicist Kira Feola; unit publicists Gabriela Gutentag and Sheryl Main; independent publicist Leonard Morpurgo; and Paramount Pictures executive vp domestic publicist David Waldman) and the Publicist of the Year award (Paramount’s studio domestic publicist Michelle Alt and international publicist Hayley Morrow; 42West’s Annalee Paulo-Hensley; unit publicists John Pisani and Claire Raskind; and Walt Disney Studios’ global publicist Marshall Weinbaum). Other competitive categories include excellence in unit still photography (motion pictures and television) and the International Media Award.

The Hollywood Reporter‘s editorial director Nekesa Mumbi Moody is among the nominees for the press award. The winner of the Bob Yeager Award for community service will also be announced during the March 25 luncheon.

