Kristen Bell & Kirby Howell-Baptiste Are the Ultimate Coupon Criminals in First ‘Queenpins’ Trailer

Kristen Bell as Connie Kaminski and Kirby Howell-Baptiste as JoJo Johnson in QUEENPINS.

Queenpins, based on a true story, is extreme couponing like you’ve never seen before.

Bad Moms and Hustlers studio STXfilms debuted the comedy’s trailer on Thursday, placing Kristen Bell and Kirby Howell-Baptiste at the center of a multi-million dollar counterfeit coupon scam.

The two play a pair of struggling best friends—Bell, a suburban homemaker named Connie, and Howell-Baptiste, JoJo, a vlogger with dreams—who decide to take advantage of the fact that one factory is responsible for distributing many of the free coupons customers receive when they file a complaint to a company.

“The system has set us up to fail,” Connie reasons in the trailer. “You know who gets rewarded? People who don’t follow the rules. It’s time we start bending them a little.”

Connie and JoJo aren’t scoring the freebies for themselves, though—they’re selling them to legions of fellow coupon clippers.

“It’s like Robin Hood,” JoJo says. “We gotta steal these coupons and sell them to families who really need them. That’s money in the bank.”

Of course, the coupon scheme isn’t going unnoticed. Soon, a hapless loss prevention officer (Paul Walter Hauser) from the local supermarket chain joins forces with a determined U.S. Postal Inspector (Vince Vaughn) in hot pursuit of these newly-minted “queenpins” of pink collar crime.

Connie and JoJo, however, have recruited the help of “someone who has experience with this sort of thing,” a.k.a. a hacker-type played by Bebe Rexha, who’s making her feature film debut.

Joel McHale also stars in the project, written and directed by Aron Gaudet and Gita Pullapilly.

Queenpins opens in theaters on Sept. 10 and will then debut on Paramount+ later this year.