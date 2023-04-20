Quentin Tarantino to Present “Secret Screening” in Cannes

Quentin Tarantino attends the closing ceremony screening of "The Specials" during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival on May 25, 2019 in Cannes

Quentin Tarantino may not have a new film ready (The Hollywood Reporter recently broke the news that he was working on what looks set to be his final feature), but the legendary director will still be among the star attractions in Cannes this year.

The Directors’ Fortnight sidebar competition has revealed that Tarantino will be its guest of honor at the 2023 edition of the festival, presenting a “secret screening” May 25 and discussing his “counter-history of cinema,” theories about 1970s Hollywood that were recently published in his part-memoir, part film theory Cinema Speculation. The competition — which described itself as a “counter-programming of free-spirited films from all over the world” — noted that it launched in Cannes in 1969, just as the period of filmmaking history in Tarantino’s book, when a “new generation of filmmakers rose against old Hollywood” began.

Tarantino is no stranger to the Croisette, and returns to Cannes four years after he world-premiered Once Upon a Time in Hollywood at the festival, and 29 years after he won the Palme d’Or for Pulp Fiction.

While the Directors’ Fortnight wouldn’t name the film Tarantino will present, it did give a hint, claiming that there would be “a rockabilly vibe on closing day.”