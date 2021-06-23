Quentin Tarantino Jokes It Won’t Be Long Before His Baby Drops F-Bombs

- Share this article on Facebook
Quentin Tarantino jokingly says it is just a matter of time before his baby son is dropping F-bombs.
The Oscar-winning director stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday to promote his novelization of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, his 2019 picture.
The writer-director explained he, his wife and son, Leo, had been living in Tel Aviv for more than a year after the pandemic hit. Talking a bit about Leo, Tarantino said the 15-month-old can currently only say one word: “dada” in Hebrew. Kimmel asked when F-bombs would be dropped given Tarantino’s affinity for cussing. “As soon as possible,” Tarantino replied.
The Pulp Fiction director also joked that his son’s first movie will be Taxi Driver.
Although he did not mention it directly in the interview, Tarantino gave a shoutout to a couple of fans in the crowd who were wearing Once Upon a Time shirts sold at the New Beverly Cinema, his Los Angeles theater.
The iconic theater recently reopened after being shuttered for more than a year due to the pandemic. For the first week of its reopening, the theater showed Once Upon a Time in Hollywood every evening. All showings sold out in a flash.
Tarantino’s novelization of the Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt starrer goes on sale Tuesday.
Watch the full interview below.
