Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Kill Bill: Volume 1,’ ‘Volume 2,’ ‘Jackie Brown’ to Be Re-Released by Lionsgate

Lionsgate is back in business with Quentin Tarantino.

The Hollywood studio announced on Thursday it has picked up the distribution rights to three of his classic movies, Kill Bill: Volume I and II and Jackie Brown.

Besides the re-release of those iconic titles, Lionsgate will team with Tarantino to celebrate Kill Bill’s 20th anniversary later this year with a new and remastered 4K edition. The studio has long ties to the director behind some of the most classic movies of the past three decades, Pulp Fiction and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood among them.

“Beginning with Reservoir Dogs, a Lionsgate library favorite for nearly 20 years, we’ve grown what is now Hollywood’s largest portfolio of Tarantino films to include Inglourious Basterds, Django Unchained, The Hateful Eight and Death Proof in addition to the movies we just picked up,” Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer told analysts on Thursday during a call following the release of his company’s fourth-quarter earnings.

“It was a real coup for us to get the three Quentin Tarantino movies. We have eight, which really gives our library a unique situation in Hollywood. And we’re going to take advantage of that,” Jim Packer, president of worldwide TV and digital distribution at Lionsgate, told analysts in his own take on the three-picture distribution deal.

Tarantino is now prepping The Movie Critic, the name of the script that the filmmaker wrote and is set to direct this fall. Logline details are being kept under wraps, but the movie is believed to be set in late 1970s Los Angeles, with a female lead at its center.

Tarantino has not yet lined up a studio partner for his 10th film, which could put Lionsgate in line to take that role.