Quentin Tarantino Vowed to Never Give His Mom “a Penny” Due to Childhood Insult: “No House for You!”

It’s a decades-long grudge like out of Quentin Tarantino’s movies, except against his mother.

The Kill Bill director revealed on a recent podcast that he vowed to never give his mom “a penny” after she dissed his writing at an early age.

Tarantino told The Moment podcast that his mother had “a hard time about my scholastic non-abilities” while he was spending time writing scripts in school.

“She was bitching at me about that,” Tarantino said, “and then, in the middle of her little tirade, she said, ‘Oh and by the way, this little writing career?’ — with the finger quotes — ‘this little writing career that you’re doing? That shit is fucking over!’ She just meant don’t do it in class when you’re supposed to be doing something else.”

“When she said that to me in that sarcastic way, I was in my head and I go: ‘OK, lady. When I become a successful writer, you will never see one penny from my success. There will be no house for you. There’s no vacation for you; no Elvis Cadillac for mommy. You get nothing because you said that.”

Podcast host Brian Koppelman, sounding somewhat incredulous, asked, “Did you stick to that?”

“Yeah, yeah,” Tarantino replied. “I helped her out of a jam with the IRS, but no house! No Cadillac.”

Koppelman urged Tarantino to buy her a house anyway and pointed out that taunt might have helped fuel his drive to succeed.

“There are consequences for your words as you deal with your children!” Tarantino shot back. “Remember: There are consequences for your sarcastic tone about what’s meaningful to them.”

The Oscar winner was promoting his paperback novelization of his hit film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Recently he also made headlines by giving an update on Kill Bill 3 and addressing his critics and controversies.