Quentin Tarantino Considered Rebooting ‘Reservoir Dogs’ as His Swan Song

It may be jaw-dropping for some of his fans to hear, but Quentin Tarantino says for a while, he considered rebooting one of his own films as his final work of art in Hollywood.

While a guest Friday on Real Time with Bill Maher, the Oscar-winning writer-director said he still planned on sticking to his announcement that his tenth film would be his swan song. An exasperated Maher told the iconic filmmaker he just could not believe that was actually going to be the case.

Tarantino, a well-known, intense cinephile, said he was at the age and point in his career where he knew it was time to hang it up based on motion picture history.

“Don Siegel: if he had quit his career in 1979 when he did Escape from Alcatraz — what a final film! What a mic drop!” Tarantino said in defense of his position. “But he dribbles away with two more other ones, he doesn’t mean it.” The late Siegel’s final two films were Rough Cut (1980) and Jinxed! (1982).

The HBO host argued that it was silly for the Pulp Fiction director to make his career longevity choice based on other directors, citing Clint Eastwood’s continued award-winning work. Tarantino admitted Eastwood was an exception to his rule.

Touching on what may be his tenth and possibly final film following 2019’s celebrated Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Tarantino revealed that for a while, he considered rebooting his first film, the independent 1992 classic Reservoir Dogs.

“I’ve actually considered making a remake of Reservoir Dogs as my last movie,” he told Maher, before quickly adding, “I won’t do it, internet! But I considered it.” Tarantino did not tip his hand concerning what he has cooking up now.

Tarantino’s novelization of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood goes on sale Tuesday.