Quentin Tarantino to Receive Rome Film Festival Lifetime Achievement Award

Quentin Tarantino, the director who paid tribute to Italian spaghetti Westerns in Django Unchained (2012), will be honored by the Rome Film Festival this year with a lifetime achievement award.

Tarantino will attend the festival, which runs Oct. 14-24, and will take part in one of Rome’s “close encounter” Q&As with the local audience.

“There was a time in my life where I’d watch any Italian movie. And I spent the better part of my career making my version of those movies,” Tarantino said in a statement. “So, to get a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Rome Film Festival is fantastico!”

The 16th Rome Film Festival will also honor director Tim Burton (Edward Scissorhands, Batman) with a lifetime achievement award. Rome called Burton “one of the most original filmmakers in the U.S. film industry, the one who can bring an immediately recognizable visual universe to the big screen.”

Like Tarantino, Burton will travel to the Italian capital for the event. “To receive this honor from the Rome Film Festival is very special for me,” he said. “Fellini, Mario Bava, Dario Argento have all been major inspirations in my life,” said Burton, “and receiving [the award] in Rome, a place I love, a city where you feel like you’re starring in your own film, is very emotional.”

Antonio Monda, the artistic director of the Rome Festival, gave a sneak peek at the 2021 festival, which will also include a retrospective of the late filmmaker Arthur Penn (Bonnie and Clyde, The Miracle Worker) and a “close encounter” Q&A with acclaimed British novelist Zadie Smith (White Teeth). The festival called her “one of the most powerful and loudest voices of her generation” and .

Rome will announce its full festival program Oct. 6.