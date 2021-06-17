Questlove’s ‘Summer of Soul’ to Open HamptonsFilm SummerDocs Series

The Hamptons International Film Festival’s SummerDocs series is returning for its 13th year this summer.

The HamptonsFilm SummerDocs series is set to open with Searchlight Pictures and Hulu’s music documentary Summer of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised), a directorial debut for The Roots founder Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson.

The Sundance doc that mined around 40 hours of never before seen archival footage of 1969’s Harlem Cultural Festival, which has come to be known as the Black Woodstock, will screen on June 26.

The HamptonsFilm series, featuring post-pandemic in-theater screenings, will also show Sony Pictures Classics’ The Lost Leonardo, directed by Andreas Koefoed, on July 24, and wrap with discovery+’s Lily Topples The World from director Jeremy Workman on August 21.

Each screening will be followed by HamptonsFilm co-chairman Alec Baldwin and HamptonsFilm artistic director David Nugent leading conversations with the filmmakers and doc subjects.

“We were delighted to be able to offer this program during the pandemic as a Drive-In experience packed with loyal documentary enthusiasts; and we are elated to be back in the John Drew Theater with our partner Guild Hall to continue this program on the big screen,” HamptonsFilm executive director Anne Chaisson said in a statement.