Rachel Brosnahan Talks Being on the Shortlist to Play Lois Lane in ‘Superman: Legacy’: “It Would Be Extraordinary”

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan is on the shortlist to play Lois Lane in James Gunn’s Superman: Legacy, sources told The Hollywood Reporter.

According to sources, Brosnahan delivered an “outstanding” audition for the spunky Daily Planet reporter but may be in the older range for what Gunn is hoping to achieve with his vision for the Man of Steel — one that focuses on Metropolis heroics with 20-something characters.

Nonetheless, the Emmy-winning actress would love the opportunity to play the iconic comic book character that has been portrayed by actresses like Amy Adams, Erica Durance, Kate Bosworth, Elizabeth Tulloch and Margot Kidder, among others.

“I mean, look, take everything you read on the internet with a grain of salt is my first piece of advice,” Brosnahan joked on The View when asked about the story THR broke that says she is on a shortlist for the character. “Look, it would be extraordinary. I grew up watching Lois Lane, this incredibly talented journalist, far from a damsel in distress, and I would jump at the chance if it arose.”

Other contenders for Lois Lane include Emma Mackey, who stars in Netflix’s Sex Education and will be in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, Bridgerton actress Phoebe Dynevor and Samara Weaving, who was last seen in Scream VI.

However, sources also caution that some of the actresses have not gone through any sort of screen testing and have just been in the mix. One source told THR that some of the names in the ring currently are simply part of “a chatroom list,” with another source noting that the filmmakers and studio “are nowhere near a decision.”

David Corenswet, who starred in Netflix’s Hollywood and most recently played a lead role in Pearl, is among the top contenders to play Clark Kent. Euphoria star Jacob Elordi was also considered for the role of Kent, but sources say he never submitted his name for the part. Nicholas Hoult seems to be the only person in consideration for Superman’s archenemy Lex Luthor.