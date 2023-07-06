Rachel Goldberg to Direct Action Comedy ‘The BM’ for MarVista (Exclusive)

Rachel Goldberg, known for her TV work such as Resident Evil and American Gods, is making her feature directorial debut with The BM, an action comedy from MarVista Entertainment, a division of FOX Entertainment.

Written by Family Guy stalwarts Shawn Ries and Artie Johann, the story centers on a young woman’s desperate search for a bathroom that gets her inadvertently caught up in a bizarre heist in Los Angeles with her best friend.

The action comedy is described as being in the vein of Booksmart and Pineapple Express, taking a look at what is takes to be a true friend amid criminal hijinks, all told over the course of 24 hours in the City of Angels.

Shooting is slated to start in September in LA with casting for up-and-coming comediennes about to get underway.

Josh Turner McGuire and Trevor Engelson (TV’s Heathers, FX’s Snowfall) will produce through their Underground banner.

MarVista Entertainment will executive produce with FOX Entertainment Global overseeing the worldwide distribution. MarVista’s recent projects include romantic comedy Daughter of the Bride, starring Marcia Gay Harden and thriller Body Language, starring Christina Milian and Steven Strait. Mar Vista’s most recent project, First Time Female Director — directed, written, produced and starring Chelsea Peretti — made its world premiere as a spotlight title at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival.

Goldberg has made a name for herself in the genre TV space, working on shows ranging from American Horror Story and Veronica Mars to Mayans M.C. and Resident Evil. She is coming off of a stint directing Marvel Studios’ WandaVision spinoff Agatha: Coven of Chaos. Goldberg is repped by Paradigm, Echo Lake and attorney Eric Feig.

Johann is currently a co-executive producer on Family Guy and has written for Big Mouth and the new Beavis and Butthead. He is repped by WME and attorney Grace Kallis. Ries has written for Family Guy and Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes. He is also repped by Grace Kallis.