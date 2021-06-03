Rachel Weisz Says ‘Black Widow’-007 Competition Talk Got Weird When Husband Showed Up

Rachel Weisz was a guest Wednesday on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where she talked about going up against her 007 husband at the box office.

Starring in the upcoming Marvel film Black Widow, Kimmel asked about the release date being moved several times from May 2020 due to the pandemic. Weisz is married to Daniel Craig, whose upcoming James Bond installment, No Time to Die, has also been moved several times from the original April 2020 date. Black Widow will now come out in July and No Time to Die in October.

Weisz said she was not worried about the two tentpoles coming out on the same weekend, but she did have a somewhat awkward conversation when discussing moving the date of her Marvel film, she told Kimmel.

“There was a very secret kind of summit [virtual] meeting with Scarlett [Johansson], David [Harbour], Florence [Pugh] and Cate [Shortland], the director, and myself with the incredible Kevin Feige,” she explained. “They were strategizing when Black Widow was going out, and Kevin was talking about the other tentpole movie coming out was James Bond. And they’re all discussing it, and I was thinking, ‘Maybe [Feige] doesn’t actually know I’m married to Daniel.’ And at that moment, Daniel was walking down the stairs into the kitchen. And I really wanted to turn the screen around and go, ‘Well, he’s right here. You can ask him.'”

Weisz added that she instead introduced the group to her cat.

Watch the full interview below.