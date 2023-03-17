×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Rachel Zegler Says She Joined the DCEU and ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ Because She “Needed a Job”

The 'West Side Story' actress explained that "it was really hard to book work" during the pandemic and was "so lucky" to land the role.

Rachel Zegler
Rachel Zegler Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Rachel Zegler is getting candid about the real reason she joined the DC Universe and it’s quite relatable.

While talking with The Hollywood Reporter at the Shazam! Fury of the Gods premiere Tuesday, the West Side Story actress said she stepped into the role of Anthea because she “needed a job. I’m being so serious.”

“The reality is we’re in the middle of a pandemic and I was not working and I couldn’t get a job for the life of me, because West Side Story hadn’t come out yet,” she confessed. “It was really hard to book work for me.”

Related Stories

(L-r) ROSS BUTLER as Super Hero Eugene, ADAM BRODY as Super Hero Freddy, GRACE CAROLINE CURREY as Super Hero Mary, ZACHARY LEVI as Shazam, MEAGAN GOOD as Super Hero Darla and D.J. COTRONA as Super Hero Pedro in New Line Cinema’s action adventure “SHAZAM! FURY OF THE GODS,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
Movies

Zachary Levi Explains How a Breakthrough in Therapy Helped Him Land Shazam Role

Flash, Shazam and Aquaman
Movies

It's the End of DC As We Know It

The David F. Sandberg-directed sequel follows Billy Batson (Asher Angel) and his fellow foster children as they continue to navigate being teens along with their adult superhero alter egos. Only this time, a vengeful trio of ancient gods, daughters of Atlas — Hespera (Helen Mirren), Kalypso (Lucy Liu), Anthea (Zegler), have come to earth to search for the magic that was previously stolen from them. Shazam (Zachary Levi), Billy’s adult superhero persona, must team up with his allies to save the world.

Zegler went on to explain how excited she was when she first learned about the role and then eventually landed the part. “I loved the first movie, and the fact that they even wanted me to come in for a callback and then a camera read and then everything in between, I’m so lucky that I got this job,” she added. “I made some of my best friends on this job. I just absolutely adore this movie too, so I’m excited.”

Shazam! Fury of the Gods hits theaters on March 17.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad