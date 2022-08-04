Indian Filmmaking Duo Raj & DK Ink Multiyear Netflix Deal

Indian filmmaking duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, better known as Raj & DK, have entered into a multi-year agreement to direct and produce movies and series for Netflix.

Known for their quirky genre mashups and distinctive style, Raj & DK have won commercial success and critical acclaim in a variety of forms in India, working across indie films, big-budget features and, more recently, series.

In 2021, they launched their own production banner D2R Indie to produce indie film projects from emerging directors. The company’s first release, which Raj & DK produced, was the well-received Telugu-language comedy drama Cinema Bandi, helmed by first-time filmmaker Praveen Kandregula and released on Netflix last year.

Raj & DK also already have their next series in the works as directors and showrunners at Netflix — the upcoming comedy crime thriller series, Guns & Gulaabs. Netflix describes the project as “a story of love and innocence in a world of crime, a nostalgic tale of all kinds of firsts, from first love to first kill.”

“Raj & DK are one of the most original creative voices in the country,” said Monika Shergill, Netflix’s head of content in India. “Along with their unique and ingenious storytelling style, they are also a powerhouse studio. We are excited to continue our relationship with them for a multi-year creative partnership that will bring superlative entertainment to Netflix members around the world.”

Added Raj & DK in a statement: “We are looking forward to creating big, unique stories and challenging ourselves to push the storytelling into exciting and fresh spaces.”