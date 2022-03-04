Randall Park Joins Will Ferrell, Jamie Foxx in Universal Comedy ‘Strays’ (Exclusive)

Randall Park has gone to the dogs.

The Fresh Off the Boat star who appeared in WandaVision has joined Will Ferrell, Jamie Foxx and Will Forte in Strays, the live-action/CGI hybrid being directed by Josh Greenbaum. The adult-skewing comedy is the filmmaker’s first follow-up after his feature breakout, Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar.

Dan Perrault (American Vandal) wrote the script, which follows an abandoned dog who teams up with other strays to get revenge on his former owner. Ferrell is the abandoned dog while Foxx is one of the pooches who befriends him. Forte is the nasty human owner.

Park’s character details are being kept hidden in the doghouse.

Erik Feig’s Picturestart initially developed and packaged Strays, then approached Greenbaum and Louis Leterrier as well as Phil Lord and Chris Miller. All are now acting as producers, as well as Lord Miller president of film Aditya Sood.

Picturestart’s Jessica Switch and Julia Hammer are exec producing, as is Lord Miller’s Nikki Baida. Senior vp of production development Jeyun Munford is shepherding for Universal.

The studio had Strays scheduled for a June 9, 2023 release.

Park will be next be seen reprising his role of scientist Dr. Stephen Shin in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and is shooting a starring role in Netflix’ comedy series Blockbuster, set in the last Blockbuster Video store in America. He also recently lent his voice to Netflix’s animated comedy series, Human Resources.

Park is repped by UTA, Artists First, and Myman Greenspan.