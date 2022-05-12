Anton, Range Media Partners Strike Pact on European Film Slate

Fast-rising European financier and producer Anton, which has backed films including Paddington and TV shows such as His Dark Materials, has teamed with global talent management company Range Media Partners on a new European development slate of features.

The alliance has been forged with Anton having expanding its U.K. and European production activities and with Range Media Partners developing its production pipeline outside of the U.S., last year hiring Oliver Riddle to lead a new London-based international division.

The two have created an international feature development fund, which will be used to identify, option and develop IP from across Europe. Both companies will oversee the creative production process, commissioning scripts and working with talent from the U.K. and Europe, with Range Media Partners leveraging its international talent pool and Anton set to finance and handle sales on the films that flow through the agreement.

“I’m delighted to be working with [Anton CEO] Sébastien [Raybaud] and his team,” said Riddle, Range’s head of international production. “Anton’s scale and ambition is second to none across Europe, and this partnership provides a fantastic launchpad for Range to greenlight International feature films.”

Anton, launched by former StudioCanal exec Sébastien Raybaud, has been rapidly growing its European collaborative agreements, signing development deals with U.K. production companies including SunnyMarch, Clerkenwell Films, Warp Films and WestEnd Films. It’s financing and producing the action sequel Greenland Migration, The Nighthouse and the genre feature film Choose or Die which recently debuted on Netflix.