Reese Witherspoon, Paul Feig, Christopher Meloni Remember Raquel Welch: “A True Icon”

Reese Witherspoon, Paul Feig, Jackie Hoffman and Christopher Meloni are among the Hollywood notables paying tribute to Raquel Welch, who died at age 82.

Welch’s management confirmed her death to The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday. The star was known for such film roles in the 1960s and ’70s as Fantastic Voyage, One Million Years B.C., Bedazzled, Kansas City Bomber and The Three Musketeers.

More recent credits included Chairman of the Board, Spin City, Welcome to the Captain, Date My Dad and How to Be a Latin Lover. She also memorably played herself on a 1997 episode of Seinfeld.

Reese Witherspoon took to social media to remember working with Welch on the hit 2001 film Legally Blonde. “So sad to hear about Raquel Welch’s passing,” Witherspoon tweeted Wednesday. “I loved working with her on Legally Blonde. She was elegant, professional and glamorous beyond belief. Simply stunning. May all her angels carry her home.”

Feig, who played a teacher on the first season of ABC’s Sabrina the Teenage Witch, recalled working with Welch when she appeared in a 1996 episode. “This is so sad,” Feig posted. “I had the great pleasure of working with Ms. Welch when I was a regular on Sabrina the Teenage Witch and she was awesome. Kind, funny and a true superstar whom I was pretty much in love with for most of my childhood. We’ve lost a true icon.”

Actor and filmmaker Matt Knudsen reflected on his “unforgettable” time working on American Family, the drama series that launched in 2002 and featured Welch opposite such performers as Edward James Olmos. “Even though she was a big star, she was also part of an amazing ensemble with Edward James Olmos and Sonia Braga,” he tweeted. “Punctual, professional, and always ready to collaborate.”

More posts paying tribute to Welch, including those from actor Barry Watson, author Terry McMillan and the official account for The Muppets, are below.

Raquel Welch dying is a very weird feeling — Chris Meloni (@Chris_Meloni) February 15, 2023

A unique beauty who left her one of a kind groovy vibe wherever she went #raquelwelch https://t.co/kwfPboN1GJ — Sandra Bernhard (@SandraBernhard) February 15, 2023

We’ll never forget our remarkable friend Raquel Welch, one of our favorite guests on The Muppet Show. From dancing with a giant spider, to inspiring @FozzieBear, and duetting with @MissPiggy, Raquel could do it all! pic.twitter.com/1Rzk9PbTwr — The Muppets (@TheMuppets) February 15, 2023

Raquel Welch, actor and international icon who fought to be taken seriously, passes at 82 – Los Angeles Times#ripRaquelWelch

Sweet, funny & kind 💖 https://t.co/AajUoOeo70 — Frances Fisher (@Frances_Fisher) February 15, 2023

When you grow up in the 60s with two brothers who are 13 and 14 years older than you , you really learn how hot a commodity Raquel Welch was. What a beauty #RIP — Jackie Hoffman (@JackieHoffman16) February 15, 2023

Raquel Welch passed away. May her memory be a blessing to friends and family, movies like Hannie Caulder, or Mother, Jugs and Speed, Myra Breckenridge, Fuzz, Fantastic Voyage, the Musketeer movies, all were faves… the world is worse off without her in it — Andrew Zimmern (@andrewzimmern) February 15, 2023

Rest in Peace to Raquel Welch, a pop culture icon who also helped Andy Dufresne escape from Shawshank State Prison. #KansasCityBomber #FantasticVoyage #Seinfeld #OneMillionYearsBC pic.twitter.com/a4MdK3JTBH — Richard Roeper (@RichardERoeper) February 15, 2023

Another American icon has left us. Rest in peace, Raquel Welch🙏 pic.twitter.com/l83zs7IVI0 — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) February 15, 2023

She said her career was her "ticket to ride", and what a career it was. Actress/mom/businesswoman/sex symbol /trailblazer #RaquelWelch gone at age 82. #icon pic.twitter.com/zMyzTVgU08 — Leeza Gibbons (@LeezaGibbons) February 15, 2023

So sad to hear of the passing of Raquel Welch. Such a talented and stunningly beautiful woman! R.I.P. Raquel Welch. https://t.co/rckNgJFcVr — Robert Patrick 🇺🇸 (@robertpatrickT2) February 15, 2023

RIP Raquel Welch. A tremendous talent and every man’s desire…except for maybe this guy. pic.twitter.com/muPTGLdIMs — Cousin Sal (@TheCousinSal) February 15, 2023

I was attracted to my wife because she looked like, Raquel Welch. I am sad today to hear that, Racquel Welch has passed away😔 #raquelwelch pic.twitter.com/VY8EQSUm6H — Kenny Wallace (@Kenny_Wallace) February 15, 2023

Raquel Welch, 1960s actress and pinup star, dies at 82 https://t.co/5pazz8oG5Z Awwww. My Mama loved her! And even though I didn't know what sexy was back then, she had something men and women loved: she could act, and she was in a class all by herself. — Terry McMillan (@MsTerryMcMillan) February 15, 2023

I don't know how old I was the first time I said the word "sexy" but chances are I was referring to #raquelwelch pic.twitter.com/DQuHg9Ve1g — Riki Rachtman (@RikiRachtman) February 15, 2023