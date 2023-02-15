Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Reese Witherspoon, Paul Feig, Christopher Meloni Remember Raquel Welch: “A True Icon”

Hollywood figures paid tribute to the "elegant, professional and glamorous" star known for credits including 'Fantastic Voyage,' 'One Million Years B.C' and 'Legally Blonde.'

Raquel Welch
Raquel Welch Herbert Dorfman/Corbis/Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon, Paul Feig, Jackie Hoffman and Christopher Meloni are among the Hollywood notables paying tribute to Raquel Welch, who died at age 82.

Welch’s management confirmed her death to The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday. The star was known for such film roles in the 1960s and ’70s as Fantastic Voyage, One Million Years B.C., Bedazzled, Kansas City Bomber and The Three Musketeers.

More recent credits included Chairman of the Board, Spin City, Welcome to the Captain, Date My Dad and How to Be a Latin Lover. She also memorably played herself on a 1997 episode of Seinfeld.

Related Stories

Raquel Welch
Movies

Raquel Welch, Star of 'One Million Years B.C.,' Dies at 82

Jeff Vlaming
TV

Jeff Vlaming, 'X-Files,' 'Lois & Clark' and 'Hannibal' Writer and Producer, Dies at 63

Reese Witherspoon took to social media to remember working with Welch on the hit 2001 film Legally Blonde. “So sad to hear about Raquel Welch’s passing,” Witherspoon tweeted Wednesday. “I loved working with her on Legally Blonde. She was elegant, professional and glamorous beyond belief. Simply stunning. May all her angels carry her home.”

Feig, who played a teacher on the first season of ABC’s Sabrina the Teenage Witch, recalled working with Welch when she appeared in a 1996 episode. “This is so sad,” Feig posted. “I had the great pleasure of working with Ms. Welch when I was a regular on Sabrina the Teenage Witch and she was awesome. Kind, funny and a true superstar whom I was pretty much in love with for most of my childhood. We’ve lost a true icon.”

Actor and filmmaker Matt Knudsen reflected on his “unforgettable” time working on American Family, the drama series that launched in 2002 and featured Welch opposite such performers as Edward James Olmos. “Even though she was a big star, she was also part of an amazing ensemble with Edward James Olmos and Sonia Braga,” he tweeted. “Punctual, professional, and always ready to collaborate.”

More posts paying tribute to Welch, including those from actor Barry Watson, author Terry McMillan and the official account for The Muppets, are below.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad