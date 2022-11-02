Ravi Patel Boards ‘Kiss of the Con Queen’ True Crime Thriller

Ravi Patel, who co-directed the Meet the Patels documentary about his efforts to land an Indian bride with help from his matchmaking parents, has nabbed the lead role in the true crime thriller Kiss of the Con Queen.

Thai-British director Tom Waller has attached Patel to play the role of a mastermind impersonator known as the “Con Queen of Hollywood.” Patel is also set to star in Fox’s Animal Control and will recur in Showtime Three Women drama opposite Betty Gilpin, Shailene Woodley and DeWanda Wise.

Patel’s other upcoming credits include appearing opposite Zachary Levi in Sony Pictures’ live-action adaptation of Harold and the Purple Crayon.

Writer Eoin O’Brien based the script on his own experiences of being scammed by Hargobind Tahilramani, an Indonesian food blogger who was finally arrested in December 2020 in Manchester, England, after an FBI investigation that uncovered hundreds of cases of alleged fraud and identity theft involving unsuspecting victims in the film industry. Tahilramani currently awaits extradition to the U.S. to face unspecified charges.

Kiss of the Con Queen will follow an actor based in Bangkok, Thailand, who believes a powerful female Hollywood studio executive wants him for a leading role in a TV show. While in Jakarta, Indonesia, for an audition, he discovers an elaborate scam to have him hand over money. Instead, the actor ends up conning the Con Queen into giving him exactly what he wants — the breakthrough role he was falsely promised.

The film will shoot in Bangkok, starting in December 2022, ahead of additional locations in Jakarta and elsewhere. The project is a co-production between Waller’s De Warrenne Pictures, Yaman Films from Japan, and Film Bangkok, the relaunched film division of Thailand’s Tero Entertainment PCL.

Patel is represented by Buchwald and Mainstay Entertainment.