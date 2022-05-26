Robert De Niro, Lorraine Bracco, Jamie Lee Curtis and More Pay Tribute to “Brilliant Actor” Ray Liotta

Hollywood stars were heartbroken over the news of Ray Liotta’s death on Thursday and took to social media to pay tribute to the late actor.

Liotta’s rep Jennifer Craig at Gersh confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter, saying he was shooting a movie and died in his sleep. No further details were shared. The actor was 67.

The legendary actor’s memorable roles included starring as the hustler turned mob rat Henry Hill in Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas and as disgraced baseball player Shoeless Joe Jackson in Field of Dreams (1989). His recent big-screen roles included Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story (2019), Steven Soderbergh’s No Sudden Move (2021) and Alan Taylor’s The Many Saints of Newark (2021).

On the small screen, Liotta portrayed corrupt cop Matt Wozniak on the 2016-18 NBC cop drama Shades of Blue, opposite Jennifer Lopez, and starred on three seasons of the Amazon series Hanna. In 2005, he won an Emmy Award for a guest turn on the NBC drama ER.

Liotta’s Goodfellas co-star Robert De Niro said in a statement sent to The Hollywood Reporter, “I was very saddened to learn of Ray’s passing. He is way too way young to have left us. May he Rest in Peace.”

Meanwhile, Liotta’s Goodfellas co-star Lorraine Bracco tweeted that she’s “utterly shattered” over the news and credited the actor as the “best part” of their film: “I can be anywhere in the world & people will come up & tell me their favorite movie is ‘Goodfellas.’ Then they always ask what was the best part of making that movie. My response has always been the same…Ray Liotta.”

Charlie Day, who worked with Liotta on his untitled directorial debut, said of Liotta’s passing in a statement to THR, “I’m devastated to hear of Ray’s passing. He was fantastic to work with and gave a great performance that I am sorry he never got to see. I was a long time fan and getting to work with him was everything I hoped it would be. My thoughts go out to his family.”

I am utterly shattered to hear this terrible news about my Ray.

I can be anywhere in the world & people will come up & tell me their favorite movie is Goodfellas. Then they always ask what was the best part of making that movie. My response has always been the same…Ray Liotta. pic.twitter.com/3gNjJFTAne — Lorraine Bracco (@Lorraine_Bracco) May 26, 2022

Ray Liotta has died. His work as an actor showed his complexity as a human being. A gentle man. So sad to hear. — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) May 26, 2022

Shocked and saddened to hear of Ray Liotta’s passing. Beyond the tough guy exterior and the tightly wound emotions of his signature characters, he was a sweet, playful and passionate collaborator and brilliant actor. RIP. pic.twitter.com/O5tueLlBMP — Mangold (@mang0ld) May 26, 2022

RIP Ray Liotta. I feel so lucky to have squared off against this legend in one of his final roles. The scenes we did together were among the all time highlights of my acting career. He was dangerous, unpredictable, hilarious, and generous with his praise for other actors.Too soon pic.twitter.com/FvsV2NNHkw — Alessandro Nivola (@SandroNivola) May 26, 2022

I can’t believe Ray Liotta has passed away. He was such a lovely, talented and hilarious person. Working with him was one of the great joys of my career and we made some of my favorite scenes I ever got to be in. A true legend of immense skill and grace. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) May 26, 2022

I’m really sad to hear that Ray Liotta has passed away. He was an friend back in the day and it’s very sad. We had a lot of laughs Rest In Peace My friend. — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) May 26, 2022

I try not to do the RIPs but Ray Liotta was truly one of my favorites to watch. He just has this magnetic draw to his performances, which is part of the reason Goddfellas remains tied with Aliens as my favorite film(s) ever made. This one stung more than usual. — devon sawa (@DevonESawa) May 26, 2022

RIP GOODFELLA Ray Liotta. I adored you. I love knowing you all those years ago. 😢 — Kristin Chenoweth (@KChenoweth) May 26, 2022

I remember seeing Something Wild for the first time. When Ray Liotta came on the screen you could feel the energy in the room shift. Dangerous. Magnetic. What a debut and what a damn fine actor. RIP and love to his family. — Josh Charles (@MrJoshCharles) May 26, 2022

RIP the great Ray Liotta, who could make movies feel chaotic in the best way. — Sean Fennessey (@SeanFennessey) May 26, 2022

RIP Ray Liotta, 67.

Brilliant actor, loved him in Goodfellas. Sad news. pic.twitter.com/TV9BO419MM — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 26, 2022

Ray Liotta. Man. Just met dude for the first time last year. GREAT actor. Nice to have had a chance to say that to him. RIP. — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) May 26, 2022

RIP Ray Liotta!! Loved your work ❤️https://t.co/XmoRVn4L3R — Viola Davis (@violadavis) May 26, 2022

I’ll never forget how terrifying #rayliotta was in SOMETHING WILD, the first time I’d seen him. Years later I directed him on FAMILY GUY and he was so sweet, almost shy. A magnificent actor. RIP — David Zuckerman (@David_Zuckerman) May 26, 2022

We're very sad to hear the news of Ray Liotta's passing. A great actor, Ray starred in #StickyNotes, which premiered at #EIFF in 2016, in a role almost completely unrecognisable from the gangster/mobster roles he was so famously associated with. RIP Ray pic.twitter.com/Q40Z13tTvq — Edinburgh Film Fest (@edfilmfest) May 26, 2022