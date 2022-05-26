×
Robert De Niro, Lorraine Bracco, Jamie Lee Curtis and More Pay Tribute to “Brilliant Actor” Ray Liotta

Hollywood stars took to social media to remember and pay tribute to the actor, who died Thursday at the age of 67.

Ray Liotta
Ray Liotta Tiffany Rose/Getty Images

Hollywood stars were heartbroken over the news of Ray Liotta’s death on Thursday and took to social media to pay tribute to the late actor.

Liotta’s rep Jennifer Craig at Gersh confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter, saying he was shooting a movie and died in his sleep. No further details were shared. The actor was 67.

The legendary actor’s memorable roles included starring as the hustler turned mob rat Henry Hill in Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas and as disgraced baseball player Shoeless Joe Jackson in Field of Dreams (1989). His recent big-screen roles included Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story (2019), Steven Soderbergh’s No Sudden Move (2021) and Alan Taylor’s The Many Saints of Newark (2021).

On the small screen, Liotta portrayed corrupt cop Matt Wozniak on the 2016-18 NBC cop drama Shades of Blue, opposite Jennifer Lopez, and starred on three seasons of the Amazon series Hanna. In 2005, he won an Emmy Award for a guest turn on the NBC drama ER.

Liotta’s Goodfellas co-star Robert De Niro said in a statement sent to The Hollywood Reporter, “I was very saddened to learn of Ray’s passing. He is way too way young to have left us. May he Rest in Peace.”

Meanwhile, Liotta’s Goodfellas co-star Lorraine Bracco tweeted that she’s “utterly shattered” over the news and credited the actor as the “best part” of their film: “I can be anywhere in the world & people will come up & tell me their favorite movie is ‘Goodfellas.’ Then they always ask what was the best part of making that movie. My response has always been the same…Ray Liotta.”

Charlie Day, who worked with Liotta on his untitled directorial debut, said of Liotta’s passing in a statement to THR, “I’m devastated to hear of Ray’s passing. He was fantastic to work with and gave a great performance that I am sorry he never got to see. I was a long time fan and getting to work with him was everything I hoped it would be. My thoughts go out to his family.”

Hollywood stars take to social media to express their condolences for the late actor, below.

 

