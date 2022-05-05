Cannes: Ray Liotta, Saffron Burrows, Odeya Rush, Eric Dane Jump in ‘Dangerous Waters’

Odeya Rush (Cha Cha Real Smooth), Eric Dane (Euphoria), Saffron Burrows (You) and Ray Liotta (The Many Saints of Newark) have signed on to star in Dangerous Waters, a new thriller by Blood and Money director John Barr. Written by Mark Jackson, based on a story by Barr, the film is set around a sailing holiday that spirals out of control when a teenage daughter (Odeya Rush) traveling with her mother (Burrows) uncovers the dark past of her mom’s new boyfriend (Liotta).

Signature Films and Rio Luna Films are producing Dangerous Waters, which is currently shooting in the Dominican Republic. Producers include Rio Luna Films’ Suza Horvat and Signature Films’ Marc Goldberg. Capstone Global’s Christian Mercuri and Signature’s Sarah Gabriel and Gareth Williams are executive producing, alongside co-producers Brianna Johnson and Ben Jacques.

Capstone Global will handle worldwide sales and will introduce the project to buyers in Cannes.

Signature Films and Capstone Studios are behind Dean Craig’s upcoming The Estate starring Toni Collette and Anna Faris. Signature’s upcoming slate also includes Bar Fight with Melissa Fumero and Rachel Bloom and the actioners One Shot, starring Ryan Phillippe, and Traphouse, with Dave Bautista.

Dangerous Waters will be Barr’s second feature as a director, following 2020’s Blood and Money, starring Tom Berenger. He started as a cinematographer with credits on such films as This Teacher, Once Upon a Time in Queens and American Bully.

