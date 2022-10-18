×
Ray Romano’s ‘Somewhere in Queens’ Lands at Lionsgate, Roadside Attractions

The 'Everybody Loves Raymond' actor's first feature as a director stars Romano with Laurie Metcalf and Tony Lo Bianco.

Somewhere in Queens
Ray Romano and Laurie Metcalf in 'Somewhere in Queens' Courtesy of Bona Fide Productions

Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions have acquired Somewhere in Queens, Ray Romano’s debut feature as a director that bowed at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Roadside plans a theatrical release in 2023 for the comic drama that Romano stars in, co-wrote with Mark Stegemann and also produced.

“Ray Romano has delivered an outstanding directorial debut, creating a vibrant family tapestry that is immediately relatable and heartfelt. We are very proud to be distributing the film with our partners at Roadside and feel it will really connect with audiences,” Eda Kowan, Lionsgate’s executive vp of acquisitions and co-productions, said in a statement on Tuesday.

Somewhere in Queens sees Romano as Leo Russo, who lives a simple life in Queens, New York with his wife Angela (Laurie Metcalf), their shy but talented son (Jacob Ward), and Leo’s Italian-American relatives and neighbors. That includes Lo Bianco as Leo’s father and Sebastian Maniscalco as his younger brother.

When his son gets a surprising offer to play college basketball, Leo jumps at the chance to fulfill his own hopes and dreams as a father, only to see heartbreak derail his son and have Leo working to keep him on their new path.

Somewhere in Queens also stars Sadie Stanley, Dierdre Friel and Jon Manfrellotti, and is produced by Romano, Albert Berger, Ron Yerxa and Stegemann.

“I am so excited to know that Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions will be bringing this movie to theaters everywhere. I lived with every facet of this production for years, as a director, co-writer, actor and producer. It’s such a personal story for me, and it’s inspiring to see these two companies step up because they believe in the movie as much as I do,” Romano said in his own statement.

The acquisition was negotiated by Kowan, Roadside’s Howard Cohen, and Lionsgate’s Grace Duplissea and Kaycee Holcomb.

