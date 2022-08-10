Raymond Briggs, Beloved Author and Illustrator of ‘The Snowman,’ Dies at 88

Raymond Briggs, the British writer and illustrator who delighted generations of children and adults with his beloved festive book The Snowman and many other, has died. He was 88.

His publisher Penguin Random House confirmed the news on Wednesday. “Raymond liked to act the professional curmudgeon, but we will remember him for his stories of love and of loss,” Briggs’ literary agent Hilary Delemere told The Guardian. “I know from the many letters he received how his books and animations touched people’s hearts. He kept his curiosity and sense of wonder right up to the last.”

Across a career spanning six decades, Briggs’ widely adored creations included The Snowman, which has become a festive TV tradition in Britain thanks to Channel 4’s 1982 animated version that was nominated for an Oscar, plus the green, angsty creature Fungus the Boyeyman and an exceptionally grumpy version of Father Christmas (best known for the phrase “Bloomin’ Christmas”).

The Snowman, undoubtedly his most famous work, was first published in 1978 and told the wordless story of a young boy who builds a snowman one Christmas in his garden, only to find that the next day it has magically come alive. After taking the boy on various adventures — including a famous flying trip over the countryside — the next day the boy wakes up to find that his new friend has melted, leaving just a hat and scarf.

Following the ongoing success of The Snowman on TV, adaptations of Father Christmas and Fungus the Bogeyman would eventually reach the small screen, the latter most recently voices by Timothy Spall.

Briggs later moved more serious realms with his picture books with When the Wind Blows, dealing with nuclear war, and Ethel and Ernest, about his parents’ marriage.

He is survived by his step-children and step-grandchildren, who said in a statement that he “will be deeply missed”.

“We know that Raymond’s books were loved by and touched millions of people around the world, who will be sad to hear this news,” they added. “Drawings from fans — especially children’s drawings — inspired by his books were treasured by Raymond, and pinned up on the wall of his studio.”