Razzie Awards: ‘Blonde’ Leads Noms With Eight; Tom Hanks Lands Two Mentions for ‘Pinocchio,’ ‘Elvis’

The Golden Raspberry Awards — aka the Razzies — have bestowed Blonde with eight nominations, including worst picture, in their annual picks for the worst films and performances of the year.

In their announcement, Razzie organizers said the movie “‘explores’ the exploitation of Marilyn Monroe … by continuing to exploit her posthumously.” Blonde also landed noms for worst screenplay and worst director for Andrew Dominik, “whose work here says more about him than it does about his subject,” the Razzies said.

Also landing multiple noms are Tom Hanks and Pete Davidson, who are both up for worst actor and worst supporting actor. Hanks was cited for his portrayal of Gepetto in Disney’s Pinocchio and his “latex-laden, ludicrously accented portrayal of Col. Tom Parker in the otherwise critically acclaimed Elvis,” while Davidson was singled out for his voice role in Marmaduke and his cameo in Good Mourning.

Good Mourning, incidentally, will “complete” with Blonde for the dubious honor of worst picture. The film earned a total of seven “dings,” with the Razzies calling it “a laugh-free stoner comedy achieving the rare feat of scoring a perfect ZERO on Rotten Tomatoes.”

Also up for worst picture is “Disney’s wholly unnecessary (and oddly creepy) live action/CGI remake of Pinocchio,” which landed a total of six noms; The King’s Daughter, which earned a total of three noms; and Morbius, with five total noms, including worst actor for Jared Leto.

Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) also landed multiple noms with four mentions for Good Mourning: worst actor, worst screen couple (with Mod Sun), worst director and worst screenplay (with Mod Sun).

The Razzies also bestowed multiple mentions for the two sequels released in 2022 to the erotic thriller 365 Days — 365 Days: This Day and The Next 365 Days — including worst remake/rip-off/sequel and worst screen couple.

Also up for worst screen couple are “Both Real Life Characters in the Fallacious White House Bedroom Scene” in Blonde, “Andrew Dominik & His Issues with Women” for Blonde, and “Tom Hanks & His Latex-Laden Face (and Ludicrous Accent)” in Elvis.

Organizers also released a video tied to the announcement. Watch it below.

The “winners” of the 43rd Razzie Awards will be announced March 11, the day before the Oscars. A full list of nominees follows

WORST PICTURE

Blonde

Disney’s Pinocchio

Good Mourning

The King’s Daughter

Morbius

WORST ACTOR

Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) / Good Mourning

Pete Davidson (Voice Only) / Marmaduke

Tom Hanks (As Gepetto) / Disney’s Pinocchio

Jared Leto / Morbius

Sylvester Stallone / Samaritan

WORST ACTRESS

Ryan Kiera Armstrong / Firestarter

Bryce Dallas Howard / Jurassic Park: Dominion

Diane Keaton / Mack & Rita

Kaya Scodelario / The King’s Daughter

Alicia Silverstone / The Requin

WORST REMAKE/RIP-OFF/SEQUEL

Blonde

BOTH 365 Days Sequels – 365 Days: This Day & The Next 365 Days [a Razzie BOGO]

Disney’s Pinocchio

Firestarter

Jurassic World: Dominion

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Adria Arjona / Morbius

Lorraine Bracco (Voice Only) Disney’s Pinocchio

Penelope Cruz / The 355

Bingbing Fan / The 355 & The King’s Daughter

Mira Sorvino / Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Pete Davidson (Cameo Role) Good Mourning

Tom Hanks / Elvis

Xavier Samuel / Blonde

Mod Sun / Good Mourning

Evan Williams / Blonde

WORST SCREEN COUPLE

Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) & Mod Sun / Good Mourning

Both Real Life Characters in the Fallacious White House Bedroom Scene / Blonde

Tom Hanks & His Latex-Laden Face (and Ludicrous Accent) ELVIS

Andrew Dominik & His Issues with Women / Blonde

The Two 365 Days Sequels (both Released in 2022)

WORST DIRECTOR

Judd Apatow / The Bubble

Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) & Mod Sun / Good Mourning

Andrew Dominik / Blonde

Daniel Espinosa / Morbius

Robert Zemeckis / Disney’s Pinocchio

WORST SCREENPLAY

Blonde / Written for the Screen by Andrew Dominik, Adapted from the “Bio-Novel” by Joyce Carol Oates

Disney’s Pinocchio / Screenplay by Robert Zemeckis & Chris Weitz (Not Authorized by the Estate of Carlo Collodi)

Good Mourning / “Written” by Machine Gun Kelly & Mod Sun

Jurassic World: Dominion / Screenplay by Emily Carmichael & Colin Trevorrow, Story by Trevorrow & Derek Connolly

Morbius / Screen Story and Screenplay by Matt Sazama & Burk Sharpless