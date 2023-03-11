Razzie Awards: ‘Blonde’ Named Worst Picture; Other “Winners” Include Tom Hanks, Jared Leto and the Razzies Themselves

Blonde has been “honored” with two Golden Raspberry Awards — aka the Razzies — which also bestowed an award upon themselves for the first time in the group’s history.

Andrew Dominik’s film, which led the Razzies with eight nominations, won worst picture of the year along with worst screenplay for Dominik. The Razzies called the film “misogynistic, salacious and fallacious” and said it “shamelessly exploits the memory of the late Marilyn Monroe.”

The Razzie Awards, which honor the worst of the year, are announced annually ahead of the Oscars ceremony, which takes place Sunday. Incidentally, Blonde star Ana de Armas is up for best actress in a leading role at the 2023 Academy Awards.

Razzie organizers also chastised themselves for nominating 12-year-old Ryan Kiera Armstrong as worst actress of the year. After being “put through the cyberworld blender,” as they put it, they subsequently removed her from the ballot and announced that new voting guidelines were being adopted that would preclude any performer or filmmaker who is a minor from being considered for a Razzie Award. So the Razzies replaced Armstrong with themselves “and won by a landslide.”

Tom Hanks was voted as the winner in two categories for his role in Elvis: worst supporting actor and worst screen combo for “Tom Hanks & His Latex-Laden Face (and That Ludicrous Accent).” (Elvis is up for eight Oscars at Sunday’s awards, including best makeup and hairstyling.)

Morbius also landed two awards: worst actor for Jared Leto and worst supporting actress for Adria Arjona. Other winners included “Disney’s Pinocchio (NOT del Toro’s!)” as worst remake, ripoff or sequel, and MGK (aka Colson Baker) and Mod Sun as worst directors for Good Mourning.

In more positive news, Colin Farrell was named the recipient of this year’s Razzie Redeemer Award, “given to a former Razzie contender who’s reclaimed their wings and emerged from Razzie hell, for going “from 2004 worst actor nominee [for Alexander the Great] to 2022 best actor Oscar frontrunner [for The Banshees of Inisherin].” This year’s other contenders were Mark Wahlberg for Father Stu and Val Kilmer for his Netflix documentary Val.

A full list of winners follows.

WORST PICTURE

Blonde (WINNER)

Disney’s Pinocchio

Good Mourning

The King’s Daughter

Morbius

WORST ACTOR

Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) / Good Mourning

Pete Davidson (Voice Only) / Marmaduke

Tom Hanks (as Gepetto) / Disney’s Pinocchio

Jared Leto / Morbius (WINNER)

Sylvester Stallone / Samaritan

WORST ACTRESS

Razzes / Their 43rd Worst Actress Nominations Blunder (WINNER)

Bryce Dallas Howard / Jurassic Park: Dominion

Diane Keaton / Mack & Rita

Kaya Scodelario / The King’s Daughter

Alicia Silverstone / The Requin

WORST REMAKE/RIP-OFF/SEQUEL

Blonde

BOTH 365 Days sequels — 365 Days: This Day and The Next 365 Days [a Razzie BOGO]

Disney’s Pinocchio (WINNER)

Firestarter

Jurassic World: Dominion

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Adria Arjona / Morbius (WINNER)

Lorraine Bracco (voice only) Disney’s Pinocchio

Penélope Cruz / The 355

Bingbing Fan / The 355 and The King’s Daughter

Mira Sorvino / Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Pete Davidson (cameo role) Good Mourning

Tom Hanks / Elvis (WINNER)

Xavier Samuel / Blonde

Mod Sun / Good Mourning

Evan Williams / Blonde

WORST SCREEN COUPLE

Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) and Mod Sun / Good Mourning

Both Real Life Characters in the Fallacious White House Bedroom Scene / Blonde

Tom Hanks and His Latex-Laden Face (and Ludicrous Accent) Elvis (WINNER)

Andrew Dominik and His Issues With Women / Blonde

The Two 365 Days Sequels (both released in 2022)

WORST DIRECTOR

Judd Apatow / The Bubble

Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) and Mod Sun / Good Mourning (WINNER)

Andrew Dominik / Blonde

Daniel Espinosa / Morbius

Robert Zemeckis / Disney’s Pinocchio

WORST SCREENPLAY

Blonde / Written for the screen by Andrew Dominik, adapted from the Bio-Novel by Joyce Carol Oates (WINNER)

Disney’s Pinocchio / Screenplay by Robert Zemeckis and Chris Weitz (not authorized by the estate of Carlo Collodi)

Good Mourning / “Written” by Machine Gun Kelly and Mod Sun

Jurassic World: Dominion / Screenplay by Emily Carmichael and Colin Trevorrow, story by Trevorrow and Derek Connolly

Morbius / Screen story and sreenplay by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless

RAZZIE REDEEMER AWARD

Colin Farrell (From 2004 Worst Actor nominee to 2022 Best Actor Oscar Front-Runner)