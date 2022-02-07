Razzies: Filmed Version of ‘Diana’ Stage Musical Tops 2022 Nominees

- Share this article on Facebook
Just a day before the 2022 Oscar nominations, the Razzie Awards has unveiled its nominees for the worst movies and film performances of 2021.
Topping the list with nine nominations — including worst picture, actor and actress — is Netflix’s filmed version of the Princess Diana Broadway musical, Diana, the stage production of which closed on Dec. 19.
Other top nominees, with five nods each, including for worst picture, are Netflix’s The Woman in the Window and Quiver Distribution’s Karen, the Taryn Manning-starring thriller, the trailer for which went viral last year.
Warner Bros.’ Space Jam revival landed four nods, including for worst picture, as did Universal’s movie version of Dear Evan Hansen. Both the Mark Wahlberg starrer Infinite and Renny Harlin’s The Misfits landed three nominations each, with the former scoring a nod for worst picture.
Related Stories
Diana is also nominated for worst director (Christopher Ashley), actor (Roe Hartrampf), actress (Jeanna de Waal), supporting actor (Gareth Keegan), supporting actress (Erin Davie and Judy Kaye), screen couple (“any klutzy cast member and any lamely lyricized (or choreographed) musical number”) and screenplay (script by Joe DiPietro, music and lyrics by DiPietro and David Bryan).
Karen stars Taryn Manning as the title character who tries to displace the Black family that moved in next door. The trailer for the Coke Daniels-written and -directed film went viral last year before the film, which also stars Cory Hardrict and Jasmine Burke, was released on Sept. 3. In his review for the Chicago Sun-Times, Richard Roeper called it “one of the worst movies of 2021,” a distinction with which the Razzies appears to agree.
Roeper added that the film “contains no valuable insight or social commentary and simply plays like a Greatest Hits (or should we say Biggest F-Bombs) of horrific, racist, hateful behavior by the title character. This movie is so broad and so poorly executed it comes across as an extended SNL parody of a Jordan Peele film.”
Manning scored two Razzie nominations for her work in the film (worst actress and supporting actress), and Karen is up for worst director, screenplay and remake or rip-off, with the Razzies dubbing it an “inadvertent remake of Cruella deVil.”
The Woman in the Window, which Netflix acquired from original studio 20th Century Fox, features an elite team, many of whom are often in Oscar consideration but this year scored Razzie nods. Star Amy Adams is up for worst actress, Tracy Letts is up for worst screenplay, Joe Wright is up for worst director, and the film itself is nominated for worst remake/rip-off.
Adams also landed a best supporting actress nod for her work in Dear Evan Hansen, which landed three more nominations, for director Stephen Chbosky, star Ben Platt (worst actor) and worst couple: “Ben Platt and any other character who acts like Platt singing 24-7 is normal.”
A handful of Oscar contenders also landed Razzie nods, including Ben Affleck (who experts say could get an Oscar nod for The Tender Bar) for The Last Duel and double nominee Jared Leto for The House of Gucci, a performance that some Oscar experts have said could land him a best supporting actor nod from the Film Academy. Oscar nominations will be unveiled tomorrow morning and the votes have already been cast.
This year the Razzies also added an all Bruce Willis category for worst performance by the actor in a 2021 movie. There are eight nominees.
The Razzie winners will be unveiled on the traditional date of the day before the Oscars: Saturday, March 26.
A complete list of this year’s Razzie nominees follows.
WORST PICTURE
Diana the Musical (The Netflix Version)
Infinite
Karen
Space Jam: A New Legacy
The Woman in the Window
WORST ACTOR
Scott Eastwood / Dangerous
Roe Hartrampf (As Prince Charles) Diana the Musical
LeBron James / Space Jam: A New Legacy
Ben Platt / Dear Evan Hansen
Mark Wahlberg / Infinite
WORST ACTRESS
Amy Adams / The Woman in the Window
Jeanna de Waal / Diana the Musical
Megan Fox / Midnight in the Switchgrass
Taryn Manning / Karen
Ruby Rose / Vanquish
WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Amy Adams / Dear Evan Hansen
Sophie Cookson / Infinite
Erin Davie (As Camilla) Diana the Musical
Judy Kaye (As BOTH Queen Elizabeth & Barbara Cartland) Diana the Musical
Taryn Manning / Every Last One of Them
WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Ben Affleck / The Last Duel
Nick Cannon / The Misfits
Mel Gibson / Dangerous
Gareth Keegan (As James Hewitt, the Muscle-Bound Horse Trainer)
Diana the Musical
Jared Leto / House of Gucci
WORST PERFORMANCE by BRUCE WILLIS in a 2021 MOVIE
(Special Category)
Bruce Willis / American Siege
Bruce Willis / Apex
Bruce Willis / Cosmic Sin
Bruce Willis / Deadlock
Bruce Willis / Fortress
Bruce Willis / Midnight in the Switchgrass
Bruce Willis / Out of Death
Bruce Willis / Survive the Game
WORST SCREEN COUPLE
Any Klutzy Cast Member & Any Lamely Lyricized (or Choreographed)
Musical Number / Diana the Musical
LeBron James & Any Warner Cartoon Character (or Time-Warner Product) He
Dribbles on / Space Jam: A New Legacy
Jared Leto & EITHER His 17-Pound Latex Face, His Geeky Clothes or
His Ridiculous Accent / House of Gucci
Ben Platt & Any Other Character Who Acts Like Platt
Singing 24-7 is Normal / Dear Evan Hansen
Tom & Jerry (aka Itchy & Scratchy) Tom & Jerry the Movie
WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL
Karen (Inadvertent Remake of Cruella deVil)
Space Jam: A New Legacy
Tom & Jerry the Movie
Twist (Rap remake of Oliver Twist)
The Woman in the Window (Rip-Off of Rear Window)
WORST DIRECTOR
Christopher Ashley / Diana the Musical
Stephen Chbosky / Dear Evan Hansen
“Coke” Daniels / Karen
Renny Harlin / The Misfits
Joe Wright / The Woman in the Window
WORST SCREENPLAY
Diana the Musical / Script by Joe DiPietro, Music and Lyrics by DiPietro
and David Bryan
Karen / Written by “Coke” Daniels
The Misfits / Screenplay by Kurt Wimmer and Robert Henny,
Screen Story by Henny
Twist / Written by John Wrathall & Sally Collett, Additional Material
by Matthew Parkhill, Michael Lindley, Tom Grass & Kevin Lehane,
from an “Original Idea” by David & Keith Lynch and Simon Thomas
The Woman in the Window / Screenplay by Tracy Letts, from
the Novel by A.J. Finn
