Razzies: Filmed Version of ‘Diana’ Stage Musical Tops 2022 Nominees

Just a day before the 2022 Oscar nominations, the Razzie Awards has unveiled its nominees for the worst movies and film performances of 2021.

Topping the list with nine nominations — including worst picture, actor and actress — is Netflix’s filmed version of the Princess Diana Broadway musical, Diana, the stage production of which closed on Dec. 19.

Other top nominees, with five nods each, including for worst picture, are Netflix’s The Woman in the Window and Quiver Distribution’s Karen, the Taryn Manning-starring thriller, the trailer for which went viral last year.

Warner Bros.’ Space Jam revival landed four nods, including for worst picture, as did Universal’s movie version of Dear Evan Hansen. Both the Mark Wahlberg starrer Infinite and Renny Harlin’s The Misfits landed three nominations each, with the former scoring a nod for worst picture.

Diana is also nominated for worst director (Christopher Ashley), actor (Roe Hartrampf), actress (Jeanna de Waal), supporting actor (Gareth Keegan), supporting actress (Erin Davie and Judy Kaye), screen couple (“any klutzy cast member and any lamely lyricized (or choreographed) musical number”) and screenplay (script by Joe DiPietro, music and lyrics by DiPietro and David Bryan).

Karen stars Taryn Manning as the title character who tries to displace the Black family that moved in next door. The trailer for the Coke Daniels-written and -directed film went viral last year before the film, which also stars Cory Hardrict and Jasmine Burke, was released on Sept. 3. In his review for the Chicago Sun-Times, Richard Roeper called it “one of the worst movies of 2021,” a distinction with which the Razzies appears to agree.

Roeper added that the film “contains no valuable insight or social commentary and simply plays like a Greatest Hits (or should we say Biggest F-Bombs) of horrific, racist, hateful behavior by the title character. This movie is so broad and so poorly executed it comes across as an extended SNL parody of a Jordan Peele film.”

Manning scored two Razzie nominations for her work in the film (worst actress and supporting actress), and Karen is up for worst director, screenplay and remake or rip-off, with the Razzies dubbing it an “inadvertent remake of Cruella deVil.”

The Woman in the Window, which Netflix acquired from original studio 20th Century Fox, features an elite team, many of whom are often in Oscar consideration but this year scored Razzie nods. Star Amy Adams is up for worst actress, Tracy Letts is up for worst screenplay, Joe Wright is up for worst director, and the film itself is nominated for worst remake/rip-off.

Adams also landed a best supporting actress nod for her work in Dear Evan Hansen, which landed three more nominations, for director Stephen Chbosky, star Ben Platt (worst actor) and worst couple: “Ben Platt and any other character who acts like Platt singing 24-7 is normal.”

A handful of Oscar contenders also landed Razzie nods, including Ben Affleck (who experts say could get an Oscar nod for The Tender Bar) for The Last Duel and double nominee Jared Leto for The House of Gucci, a performance that some Oscar experts have said could land him a best supporting actor nod from the Film Academy. Oscar nominations will be unveiled tomorrow morning and the votes have already been cast.

This year the Razzies also added an all Bruce Willis category for worst performance by the actor in a 2021 movie. There are eight nominees.

The Razzie winners will be unveiled on the traditional date of the day before the Oscars: Saturday, March 26.

A complete list of this year’s Razzie nominees follows.

WORST PICTURE

Diana the Musical (The Netflix Version)

Infinite

Karen

Space Jam: A New Legacy

The Woman in the Window

WORST ACTOR

Scott Eastwood / Dangerous

Roe Hartrampf (As Prince Charles) Diana the Musical

LeBron James / Space Jam: A New Legacy

Ben Platt / Dear Evan Hansen

Mark Wahlberg / Infinite

WORST ACTRESS

Amy Adams / The Woman in the Window

Jeanna de Waal / Diana the Musical

Megan Fox / Midnight in the Switchgrass

Taryn Manning / Karen

Ruby Rose / Vanquish

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Amy Adams / Dear Evan Hansen

Sophie Cookson / Infinite

Erin Davie (As Camilla) Diana the Musical

Judy Kaye (As BOTH Queen Elizabeth & Barbara Cartland) Diana the Musical

Taryn Manning / Every Last One of Them

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Ben Affleck / The Last Duel

Nick Cannon / The Misfits

Mel Gibson / Dangerous

Gareth Keegan (As James Hewitt, the Muscle-Bound Horse Trainer)

Diana the Musical

Jared Leto / House of Gucci

WORST PERFORMANCE by BRUCE WILLIS in a 2021 MOVIE

(Special Category)

Bruce Willis / American Siege

Bruce Willis / Apex

Bruce Willis / Cosmic Sin

Bruce Willis / Deadlock

Bruce Willis / Fortress

Bruce Willis / Midnight in the Switchgrass

Bruce Willis / Out of Death

Bruce Willis / Survive the Game

WORST SCREEN COUPLE

Any Klutzy Cast Member & Any Lamely Lyricized (or Choreographed)

Musical Number / Diana the Musical

LeBron James & Any Warner Cartoon Character (or Time-Warner Product) He

Dribbles on / Space Jam: A New Legacy

Jared Leto & EITHER His 17-Pound Latex Face, His Geeky Clothes or

His Ridiculous Accent / House of Gucci

Ben Platt & Any Other Character Who Acts Like Platt

Singing 24-7 is Normal / Dear Evan Hansen

Tom & Jerry (aka Itchy & Scratchy) Tom & Jerry the Movie

WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL

Karen (Inadvertent Remake of Cruella deVil)

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Tom & Jerry the Movie

Twist (Rap remake of Oliver Twist)

The Woman in the Window (Rip-Off of Rear Window)

WORST DIRECTOR

Christopher Ashley / Diana the Musical

Stephen Chbosky / Dear Evan Hansen

“Coke” Daniels / Karen

Renny Harlin / The Misfits

Joe Wright / The Woman in the Window

WORST SCREENPLAY

Diana the Musical / Script by Joe DiPietro, Music and Lyrics by DiPietro

and David Bryan

Karen / Written by “Coke” Daniels

The Misfits / Screenplay by Kurt Wimmer and Robert Henny,

Screen Story by Henny

Twist / Written by John Wrathall & Sally Collett, Additional Material

by Matthew Parkhill, Michael Lindley, Tom Grass & Kevin Lehane,

from an “Original Idea” by David & Keith Lynch and Simon Thomas

The Woman in the Window / Screenplay by Tracy Letts, from

the Novel by A.J. Finn