Razzies Rescind Bruce Willis’ “Worst Performance” Award Following Aphasia Diagnosis

The Razzie Awards announced Thursday their decision to rescind a “worst performance” honor given to Bruce Willis earlier this month following the announcement of his diagnosis of aphasia.

“After much thought and consideration, the Razzies have made the decision to rescind the Razzie Award given to Bruce Willis, due to his recently disclosed diagnosis,” John Wilson and Mo Murphy, co-founders of the Razzies, said in a statement. “If someone’s medical condition is a factor in their decision making and/or their performance, we acknowledge that it is not appropriate to give them a Razzie.”

The actor’s performance in the sci-fi action film Cosmic Sin was given an award in the now-removed category of worst performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 movie. The Razzies, which are a parody award show and typically honor the worst under-achievements in cinema, had nominated Willis for seven other roles, making the “worst performance” category completely focused on the actor.

Willis’ family shared in a public statement on Wednesday that the veteran actor would be “stepping away” from his career after being diagnosed with aphasia, a cognitive, language-based condition that affects the ability to understand and express speech.

The actor, 67, remains best known for thrillers including the Die Hard franchise and M. Night Shyamalan’s The Sixth Sense, but had, in recent years, taken on roles in a string of smaller-budget films such as Gasoline Alley, Out of Death and Hard Kill.

In the same statement, Wilson and Murphy also referenced its decision to rescind an award given to Shelley Duvall. “As we recently mentioned in a Vulture Interview, extenuating circumstances also apply to Shelley Duvall in The Shining. We have since discovered that Duvall’s performance was impacted by Stanley Kubrick’s treatment of her throughout the production. We would like to take this opportunity to rescind her 1980 nomination as well.”