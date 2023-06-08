‘Reacher’ Star Alan Ritchson, Adam Shankman Team for Amazon’s ‘The Man with the Bag’

Christmas has come early for Alan Ritchson.

The star of Reacher is set to star in The Man with the Bag, a holiday family comedy that Adam Shankman will direct for Amazon Studios. Allan Rice (Stuck in the Middle) wrote the script for the feature project that is in development.

Man with the Bag’s plot is set in motion when Santa’s magical bag of gifts is stolen, forcing him to turn to his naughty list to find help. He enlists expert their Vance (Ritchson), a charming thief fresh out of prison who is trying to go straight, while attempting to spent a normal crime-free Christmas with his family. The thief, with the help of his daughter and a group of misfit elves, then must pull off the greatest heist of his life to save Christmas

On top of starring, Ritchson will also produce. Lawrence Grey, Ben Everard, Reg Tigerman and Dan Spilo are also producing.

Ritchson was a regular on DC series Titans but broke through with Reacher, Amazon’s series based on the books by Lee Child. The series has been a smashing success for the company, becoming the first Prime Video series to hit No. 1 on Nielsen’s weekly streaming rankings. It also became one of Prime Video’s most-binged original series ever, as well as in its top five most-watched series in the U.S. and globally. It received a rapid season two pickup, and the actor signed with a three-picture acting film deal. Man with the Bag falls under that deal.

Shankman is directing veteran is known for his light comedic touch, having a resume that ranges from The Wedding Planner and Bringing Down the House to Hairspray and Rock of Ages. He most recently directed last year’s Disney+ feature Disenchanted that starred Amy Adams.

Ritchson, who can be seen currently on the big screen in Fast X, is repped by WME, Industry Entertainment, and Hansen Jacobson.

Shankman is repped by UTA and Sloane Offer, while Rice is repped by A3 Agency, Tigerman Management and Jackoway Tyerman.