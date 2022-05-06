‘Reacher’ Star Alan Ritchson Inks Three Movie Deal With Amazon

Alan Ritchson — the star of Amazon series Reacher — has inked a deal with the tech giant that will see him star in three films from the studio.

Amazon renewed the series for a second season three days after its Feb 4 release. The company says it ranks among Prime Video’s top five most-watched series ever in the U.S. and globally.

“Reacher has exceeded our wildest expectations, and Alan’s captivating performance has played a huge role in the show’s success,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. “We could not be more thrilled to continue growing our relationship and to share what are sure to be more brilliant performances with our global Prime Video audience.”

Outside of Reacher, Ritchson’s credits include the upcoming Lionsgate drama Ordinary Angels, where he appears opposite Hilary Swank. Recently, Ritchson made his feature directorial debut with Dark Web: Cicada 3301, which he also starred in, and he had a multi-year run HBO Max drama, Titans.

Ritchson is represented by WME, Industry Entertainment and Hansen Jacobson.