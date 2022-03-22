Documentary on MTV’s ‘The Real World’ Star Pedro Zamora to Screen at Outfest Fusion Festival

As one of the stars of MTV’s The Real World: San Francisco, Pedro Zamora blazed a trail in the mid-1990s as he was among the first openly gay, HIV-positive men to be featured so prominently in popular media.

A new version of his story — told by William T. Horner and Stacey Woelfel in the documentary Keep the Cameras Rolling: The Pedro Zamora Way — is among seven films selected to screen next month as part of the Outfest Fusion QTBIPOC (Queer, Trans, Black, Indigenous and People of Color) Film Festival, presented by IMDbPro and Hyundai.

Per the fest, Keep the Cameras Rolling will present a 360-degree look at his life, from the joyous moments, like his televised wedding, to his role of the media in shaping a generation’s understanding of social issues through the use of home videos, archival footage and interviews with family members, Real World cast members and other activists.

Other feature selections include Black as U R directed by Michael Rice which magnifies the stories of Black LGBTQ+ people; Horacio Alcala’s Finlandia about individuals “untethered by the gender binary”; Mustache Mondays (Artbound) directed by Marianne Amelinckx a roving LGBTQ nightclub event in Los Angeles; Transversals directed by Émerson Maranhão about five transgender people living in the state of Ceará in Brazil; White Frog directed by Quentin Lee about a high school freshman on the Autism spectrum who has his life upended following the tragic death of his older brother (starring B.D. Wong, Joan Chen, Harry Shum Jr., Henry David Hwang, Tyler Posey, Amy Hill, and Booboo Stewart); and Wildhood directed by Bretten Hannam about two brothers who set off on a journey to find their birth mother.

In addition to the aforementioned titles, Outfest Fusion will present 52 short films, three episodic selections, a One-Minute Movie Contest sponsored by Hyundai, and a schedule featuring workshops and panels. The 10-day fest rolls out in person April 8-13 with an online portion to follow April 13-17.

“As we find ourselves back in a moment where our rights as LGBTQIA+ people are being taken away and our very existence silenced, we know these moves have a greater impact on LGBTQIA+ communities of color,” said Outfest executive director Damien S. Navarro.

Outfest Fusion is presented by IMDbPro and Hyundai; premiere sponsors include AARP, Ammo Creative, Comcast NBCUniversal, Gilead and The Fight Magazine; and media sponsors are Clear Channel Outdoor, Edge Media, Metro Weekly, PMG, Pride Media, Queerty, Rainbow Media and Variety. More information can be found here.