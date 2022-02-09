Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou, Bae Doona, Ray Fisher Join Zack Snyder’s ‘Rebel Moon’

Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou, Bae Doona and Ray Fisher have boarded the starship to Rebel Moon, the epic sci-fi fantasy that Zack Snyder is directing for Netflix.

Jena Malone, Staz Nair, E. Duffy, Charlotte Maggi, and Sky Yang have also signed on for parts in the feature that is slated to begin shooting in April.

Sofia Boutella is leading the ensemble in the story of a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy that is threatened by the armies of a tyrannical regent named Belisarius. Desperate, the colonists dispatch a young woman with a mysterious past to seek out warriors from neighboring planets to help them make a stand.

Character details are about as easy to find as an honest galactic mercenary, but sources say Hounsou is playing a character named General Titus (good/bad guy status unknown), Bae is a nemesis who is proficient with a sword, while Fisher is a resistance fighter named Blood Axe.

Snyder co-wrote the script with Army of the Dead co-screenwriter Shay Hatten and Kurt Johnstad, who co-wrote 300, Snyder’s adaptation the Frank Miller comic. Snyder and Johnstad are receiving story-by credit.

Snyder is also producing with producing partner and wife, Deborah Snyder, and Wesley Coller via the trio’s The Stone Quarry production banner. Eric Newman of Grand Electric is also producing.

Exec producing are Bergen Swanson, Sarah Bowen of Grand Electric, Hatten and Johnstad.

Moon has a rather long production shoot — from April to November — and that is due to the project ambitiously being a two-part movie.

Hunnam was one of the stars of FX’s The Sons of Anarchy who appeared in movies such as Pacific Rim and King Arthur. He is currently filming Shantaram, a crime drama for Apple.

Hounsou is coming off a turn in Fox December feature A King’s Man. He counts A Quiet Place II, Charlie’s Angels and Captain Marvel as recent credits.

Bae is a South Korean actress known stateside for her frequent work with the Wachowskis. She appeared in the siblings’ Netflix series Sense8 and features Jupiter Ascending and Cloud Atlas. She most recently starred in Korean series The Silent Sea.

Moon reteams Fisher with Snyder, with whom he infamously worked on 2017’s Justice League and Snyder’s 2021 redo for HBO Max, playing DC hero Cyborg. He was recently seen in the ABC civil rights drama Women of the Movement.

Hunnam is repped by CAA and Brillstein Entertainment Partners while Hounsou by CAA, The Safran Company and Sloane Offer. Bae is repped by WME while Fisher is repped by Paradigm and Management 360 and Sloane Offer.