Zack Snyder’s ‘Rebel Moon’ Gets Release Date as Netflix Teases 2023 Slate 

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
Netflix has set a date for Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon. The space epic will bow Dec. 22 on the streaming service, Netflix revealed Wednesday as part of a broader look at its 2023 slate.
Snyder originally developed Rebel Moon as a potential Star Wars feature more than a decade ago, before Disney acquired Lucasfilm in 2012. “This is me growing up as an Akira Kurosawa fan, a Star Wars fan,” Snyder told The Hollywood Reporter in July 2021. “It’s my love of sci-fi and a giant adventure. My hope is that this also becomes a massive IP and a universe that can be built out.”
Related Stories
Snyder started at Netflix with the zombie feature Army of the Dead, released in 2021, and is building out a universe based on that concept in addition to the world of Rebel Moon.
Rebel Moon picks up at the edge of the galaxy, when a peaceful colony is threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius. The colony sends a young woman named Kora to seek warriors from neighboring planets to help them make a stand.
The film stars Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou, Ed Skrein, Michiel Huisman, Bae Doona, Ray Fisher, with Charlie Hunnam and Anthony Hopkins in a voice role. It also stars Cary Elwes, Corey Stoll, Jena Malone and Fra Fee. Snyder penned the script with 300′s Kurt Johnstad and his Army of the Dead scribe Shay Hatten.
Among the other Netflix release dates revealed Wednesday were Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston’s Murder Mystery 2 (March 31), Jennifer Lopez’s The Mother (May 12), Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction 2 (June 16), John Boyega and Jamie Foxx’s They Cloned Tyrone (July 21), filmmaker F. Gary Gray’s Lift (Aug. 25), Emily Blunt and Chris Evans’ Pain Hustlers (Oct. 27) and David Fincher’s The Killer (Nov. 10).
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
Sharon Horgan
Berlin Generation Sidebar Adds New Films With Sharon Horgan, Brendan Gleeson, Devid Striesow
-
international
Berlin Completes Panorama Lineup With New Films With George MacKay, Sandra Huller and Joan Baez
-
Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Aubrey Plaza Is Proud ‘Emily the Criminal’ Doesn’t Feature Firearms: “Most Thrillers Introduce Guns Immediately”
-
-
Magic Mike's Last Dance
Channing Tatum Developing ‘Ghost’ Remake, Talks Gambit Fate Following Disney’s Acquisition of 21st Century Fox
-