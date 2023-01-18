Zack Snyder’s ‘Rebel Moon’ Gets Release Date as Netflix Teases 2023 Slate 

Netflix has set a date for Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon. The space epic will bow Dec. 22 on the streaming service, Netflix revealed Wednesday as part of a broader look at its 2023 slate.

Snyder originally developed Rebel Moon as a potential Star Wars feature more than a decade ago, before Disney acquired Lucasfilm in 2012. “This is me growing up as an Akira Kurosawa fan, a Star Wars fan,” Snyder told The Hollywood Reporter in July 2021. “It’s my love of sci-fi and a giant adventure. My hope is that this also becomes a massive IP and a universe that can be built out.”

Snyder started at Netflix with the zombie feature Army of the Dead, released in 2021, and is building out a universe based on that concept in addition to the world of Rebel Moon.

Rebel Moon picks up at the edge of the galaxy, when a peaceful colony is threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius. The colony sends a young woman named Kora to seek warriors from neighboring planets to help them make a stand.

The film stars Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou, Ed Skrein, Michiel Huisman, Bae Doona, Ray Fisher, with Charlie Hunnam and Anthony Hopkins in a voice role. It also stars Cary Elwes, Corey Stoll, Jena Malone and Fra Fee. Snyder penned the script with 300′s Kurt Johnstad and his Army of the Dead scribe Shay Hatten.

Among the other Netflix release dates revealed Wednesday were Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston’s Murder Mystery 2 (March 31), Jennifer Lopez’s The Mother (May 12), Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction 2 (June 16), John Boyega and Jamie Foxx’s They Cloned Tyrone (July 21), filmmaker F. Gary Gray’s Lift (Aug. 25), Emily Blunt and Chris Evans’ Pain Hustlers (Oct. 27) and David Fincher’s The Killer (Nov. 10).