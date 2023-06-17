Zack Snyder Unveils New Look at ‘Rebel Moon’

Zack Snyder showed off a new peek at Rebel Moon, his space feature due out from Netflix at the end of the year. In a behind-the-scenes featurette revealed during Netflix’s Tudum convention, Snyder pulled back the curtain on his movie, which is set on a distant planet, whose inhabitants must fight back against the armies of a tyrant who would take their resources.

It stars Sofia Boutella as Kora, a mysterious woman who will help organize the peaceful inhabitants of this planet to fight back against an authoritarian government. Doona Bae, Ray Fisher, Staz Nair, Michiel Huisman, Charlie Hunnam, E. Duffy and Djimon Hounsou star.

Snyder spent much of the previous decade working on DC projects such as Man of Steel and Justice League. He has since decamped to Netflix, where he already directed Army of the Dead and is plotting spinoffs, including Army of Thieves, which he produced with wife and creative partner Deborah Snyder.

Tudum took place live from São Paulo, Brazil. The two-hour event can be streamed live here.