Rebel Wilson Says Her ‘Pitch Perfect’ Contract Stipulated That She Couldn’t Lose Weight

Rebel Wilson is reflecting on her role in the Pitch Perfect movies as it pertains to her health.

The actress was a guest on the latest episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, where she discussed her weight loss journey that she began in early 2020. When asked whether she felt limited in her role options following her performance in director Jason Moore’s hit 2012 film Pitch Perfect, Wilson said that her contract for the Universal film franchise stipulated that she not dramatically change her weight while playing Fat Amy.

“I did wait until Pitch Perfect seemed like it was over,” Wilson said of her weight-loss regimen. “I couldn’t lose a massive amount of weight because it was in the contracts for that movie. You can’t lose — I think it’s not more than 10 pounds or gain more than 10 pounds. You have to kind of stay at the weight. It’s in your contract.”

She continued, “But I had been thinking for a while like, ‘Oh, I want to get healthier.’ And I was stereotyped in playing that fat, funny friend, which is so hard because I love those roles. I love doing the roles; I love those characters. But then I did want to do more things, but I felt like being the bigger girl, you’re just more pigeonholed.”

The 42-year-old actress, who would later reprise Fat Amy for 2015’s Pitch Perfect 2 and 2017’s Pitch Perfect 3, emphasized that she loved playing the character and had a great time with her co-stars. She also explained on the podcast that a visit to a fertility doctor as she neared 40 led her to focus on her health. Wilson announced in November that she had welcomed her first child, a girl named Royce Lillian, via surrogate.

The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to Universal for comment.

During a recent interview with THR, Wilson discussed the types of projects that she gets offered.

“I was very much stereotyped into playing the fat, funny girl, which I loved and which I played into and made millions of dollars doing,” she said at the time. “To me, that was not a negative whatsoever, but sometimes when you transform yourself physically, it can make people look at you in a slightly different way. There can be benefits to that and people look at you and say, ‘Oh, she’s different now, maybe we should cast her in different projects.'”