Publicist Launches Production Company Focused on Genre Fare and LGBTQ+ Content

Publicist Mitch Swan, who serves as president of his own firm, Millennial PR, is expanding his workload with the launch of a new independent production company.

Under the name Reckless Abandon Prods., Swan will develop and produce projects with a focus on genre and horror fare, dramas and stories that empower the LGBTQ+ community. Reckless Abandon, based in West Hollywood, launches with one project already in development.

Swan confirmed an option on J.H. Trumble’s debut Don’t Let Me Go. The novel centers on high school senior Nate Schaper and follows his story as his older boyfriend, Adam Jeffries, graduates and accepts an off-Broadway role in New York. Nate insists Adam follow his dreams despite his heart telling him otherwise. Trumble’s non-linear plot reveals the impact of the past in the present, touching on major events of first love, jealousy, temptation, long-distance relationships, homophobic attacks and heartbreak.

Swan said he will adapt for the screen while also packaging the project with financing to come. The option deal was negotiated by Stephen Moore of Paul Kohner, Inc. on behalf of Trumble, and by Joseph Lanius of Lanius Law & Associates for Swan.

He tells The Hollywood Reporter that he’s ecstatic to branch out into production while also continuing to serve as president of Millennial PR and managing the firm’s roster of clients and projects. He adds: “Even with recent major films like Love, Simon, Call Me By Your Name and Moonlight, I still believe Hollywood is lacking in the LGBTQ+ space. I’m proud to launch a company that will help ensure compelling, timely, and captivating LGBTQ+ stories are seen, heard and understood.”

Swan started his publicity career in 2015 at Big Time PR where he worked on projects with filmmakers like John Ridley, Susanne Bier, Jason Priestley, Sydney Freeland and Hal Hartley. He led campaigns for Slamdance titles and award winners like Honey Buddies and Dave Made a Maze and the web series Her Story, the latter of which scored an Emmy nomination. In 2017, Swan left Big Time and launched Millennial, taking on narrative features at film festivals including Cannes, Sundance, TIFF, SXSW and Slamdance. His credits there include working on Andrew Patterson’s The Vast of Night, which scored an audience award at Slamdance and is streaming on Amazon Prime.