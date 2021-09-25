‘Red Notice’: Dwayne Johnson Shows Off First Clip of “Netflix’s Biggest Movie Ever”

Dwayne Johnson put Netflix subscribers on notice Saturday with a new clip from Red Notice.

Johnson appeared via video during Tudum, Netflix’s fan event, to hype up the film, which also stars Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds. Johnson called it “Netflix’s biggest movie ever” and “absolutely massive.”

Red Notice stars Johnson as the top FBI profile who is forced to work with the world’s best con artist (Reynolds) to capture the world’s greatest thief (Gadot). Johnson’s Skyscraper director Rawson Marshall writes and directs the feature, and the film reteams Johnson and Reynolds, who worked together on Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.

The new clip follows the first trailer for Red Notice, which arrived earlier this month and showed off its comedic tone. Red Notice was originally set up at Universal but moved to Netflix in 2019.

Red Notice has a release date of Nov. 12.