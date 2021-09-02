‘Red Notice’ Drops First Action-Packed Trailer for Star-Studded Netflix Film

The first trailer for Netflix’s Red Notice was released on Thursday and it didn’t disappoint.

The action thriller features a triple threat of leads in Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson. The film also stars Chris Diamantopoulos. The two-minute preview is packed with over-the-top action, and, of course, plenty of jokes.

Johnson plays a top-notch FBI agent who is forced to work with con artist Reynolds in order to capture the talented thief played by Gadot.

With quips peppered through (mostly from Reynolds), the stylish trailer is bursting with action, fights and explosions.

As with most recent films, Red Notice production was halted for some time due to the pandemic. Netflix acquired distribution rights for the film in 2019.

Written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, Red Notice will drop on Netflix Nov. 12.

Watch the trailer below.