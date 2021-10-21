Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson Team Up to Stop Gal Gadot’s Heist in Netflix’s ‘Red Notice’ Trailer

Netflix unveiled the full-length trailer for its action heist movie Red Notice, starring Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot.

The nearly three-minute preview opens with the world’s second most-wanted art thief named Nolan Booth, played by Reynolds, stealing a precious item before he is caught by FBI special agent John Hartley (Johnson). The top profiler reveals he needs help catching the world’s greatest art thief who is known as “The Bishop,” portrayed by Gadot. But when The Bishop frames John for a crime, he is desperate to team up with Nolan again and clear his name.

Fight scenes, chase sequences and a run in with a bull are all featured in the rest of the trailer as John and Nolan travel around the world to try to outsmart The Bishop. The movie’s title refers to the highest level warrant issued for the world’s biggest criminals.

Red Notice’s cast also includes Ritu Arya and Chris Diamantopoulos. The film is directed, written, and produced by Rawson Marshall Thurber who previously worked with Johnson for Central Intelligence and Skyscraper. Reynolds and Johnson, who also produced the film, are reuniting after both appearing in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.

The action comedy will be shown in select theaters starting Nov. 5 before hitting Netflix on Nov. 12.

Watch the trailer below.