‘Red Rocket’ Trailer: Simon Rex Plays Porn Star Struggling to Return to Texas Hometown

A24 has dropped the first trailer for director Sean Baker’s (The Florida Project, Tangerine) upcoming film Red Rocket, which stars Simon Rex as a washed-up porn star named Mikey Saber.

The two-minute clip begins with Mikey returning to his small Texas hometown where he is not welcomed with open arms by everyone, including his estranged wife Lexi, played by Bree Elrod. As Mikey struggles to find a job after his 17-year career in the adult film industry, he develops a relationship with a teenage girl named Strawberry (newcomer Suzanna Son). The rest of the trailer is packed with scenes of Mikey getting into multiple fights and an encounter with the police, all set to a soundtrack that features *NSYNC’s “Bye Bye Bye.”

Red Rocket also stars Brenda Deiss, Ethan Darbone, Brittney Rodriguez and Judy Hill. Baker co-wrote the film along with Chris Bergoch.

The dramedy premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in July and had another showing at the Telluride Film Festival last month.

The Hollywood Reporter critic David Rooney wrote of the film, “It’s a pleasure to put yourself in Baker’s capable hands as he ambles through his loose story with its affectionate, slyly humorous character observations and immersive sense of place.”

Red Rocket is set to be released in December. Watch the trailer below.