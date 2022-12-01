Red Sea Film Festival Adds Spike Lee, Jackie Chan to Starry In-Conversations Section

Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival, due to kick off its second edition later on Dec. 1, is continuing to add significant talent to its lineup, including two Oscar winners.

Spike Lee, Jackie Chan and Andrew Dominik are joining a growing assortment of big-name directors flying out to the coastal city of Jeddah to take part in a series of in-conversation session in Jeddah over the course of the next 10 days.

The trio joins the likes of Andy Garcia, Akshay Kumar, Nadine Labaki, Guy Ritchie, Luca Guadagnino, Fatih Akin, Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah, Kaouther Ben Hania, Michel Ocelot, Gaspar Noé, Nelly Karim, Ranbir Kapoor, and Hrithik Roshan, with more still set to be confirmed.

“Our schedule of In-Conversations taking place at this year’s festival brings together some of the leading voices in international, Bollywood and Arab cinema, sharing their journeys to the big screen and the wisdom that they have learned along the way,” said festival CEO Mohammed Al Turki. “We are thrilled to be able to further share their voices with Saudi audiences, and honor this truly eclectic group with our powerful series of intimate, in-depth conversations.”

The Red Sea Film Festival, which runs from Dec. 1-10, opens with Kumar’s What’s Love Got to Do With It?, and closes with the world premiere of Saudi feature Valley Road.