×
Skip to main content

‘Red Sonja’: Matilda Lutz to Star in Millennium’s Sword and Sorcery Feature

The cameras are rolling in Bulgaria on the long-gestating feature adapted from the comic book series and directed by M.J. Bassett.

Matilda Lutz Wallis Day and Robert
Matilda Lutz, Wallis Day and Robert Sheehan Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images; Samir Hussein/WireImage; Dave Benett/Getty Images

Millennium Media has begun filming on the long-gestating sword and sorcery feature Red Sonja, adapted from the comic book series and starring Matilda Lutz as Red Sonja.

The ensemble cast also includes Wallis Day, Robert Sheehan as Draygan, Michael Bisping as Hawk, Martyn Ford as General Karlak and Eliza Matengu as Amarak. M.J. Bassett will direct the movie after Joey Soloway was initially set to helm the project, and Soloway will get an executive producer credit.

And Hannah John Kamen was to have played the lead role of Red Sonja but has stepped aside due to scheduling conflicts. The film is being produced initially at the Bulgarian Nu Boyana Studio, with additional shoots set for Greece.

Related Stories

Steve Buscemi
Movie News

TIFF: Steve Buscemi's 'The Listener,' Bill Pohlad's 'Dreamin' Wild' to Get Exclusive Market Screenings

Paddy Considine in House of the Dragon
TV

'House of the Dragon' Becomes Sky's Biggest U.S. Drama Launch in U.K., Beating 'Game of Thrones'

Red Sonja is based on the sword and sorcery comic books of the same name by Dynamite Entertainment.

“I’ve wanted to make a Red Sonja movie since I was a teenager — she has been a powerful presence for me and a character that I have always wanted to bring to the screen with my own voice and vision. When I met Matilda Lutz, I knew she had all the magic I was looking for and could see the complexity and depth she would bring to Sonja,” M.J. Bassett said in a statement.

Millennium Media president Jeffrey Greenstein underlined the long travails in getting Red Sonja from script to screen. “M.J. is an amazing filmmaker with fantastic vision and Matilda was absolutely brilliant in Revenge that we knew she was right for this role the moment we saw her — making them the perfect duo for Red Sonja,” he said.

Lutz’s recent projects include Paramount Pictures Zone 414 and Neon’s Revenge. Bassett’s projects include Solomon Kane, starring James Purefoy; Lionsgate’s Endangered Species, Rogue, starring Megan Fox; and episodes of Freeform’s Motherland: Fort Salem.

Producers include Mark Canton, Courtney Solomon, Luke Lieberman, Les Weldon, Greenstein, Jonathan Yunger, Yariv Lerner and Joe Gatta. Avi Lerner, Trevor Short, and Boaz Davidson are also among the executive producers.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad