‘Red Sonja’: Matilda Lutz Goes Full Sword and Sorcery in First-Look Image

A first-look image from M.J. Bassett’s sword-and-sorcery feature Red Sonja, adapted from the comic book series and starring Matilda Lutz as the titular character, have been released by Millennium Media.

In the photo above, Lutz is framed by a fiery backdrop as she holds a sword over her shoulder. The ensemble cast also includes Wallis Day, Robert Sheehan as Draygan, Michael Bisping as Hawk, Martyn Ford as General Karlak and Eliza Matengu as Amarak.

Red Sonja is adapted from the comic books of the same name by Dynamite Entertainment and based on the heroine created by Robert E. Howard and adapted by Roy Thomas. The cameras are rolling on the film at the Bulgarian Nu Boyana Studio, with additional shoots at the Greek Nu Boyana Studio later this month.

Lutz’s recent projects include Paramount Pictures’ Zone 414 and Neon’s Revenge. Bassett’s projects include Solomon Kane, starring James Purefoy; Lionsgate’s Endangered Species; Rogue, starring Megan Fox; and episodes of Freeform’s Motherland: Fort Salem.

Joey Soloway, who was initially set to helm the project, has an executive producer credit. Producers include Mark Canton, Courtney Solomon, Luke Lieberman, Les Weldon, Greenstein, Jonathan Yunger, Yariv Lernerl; and Joe Gatta. Avi Lerner, Trevor Short and Boaz Davidson are also among the executive producers.