‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ Trailer Sees an International Incident Spark a Gay Romance

The hearts of two nations collide in the first look at Prime Video’s adaptation of Casey McQuiston’s 2019 young adult LGBTQ romance Red, White & Royal Blue.

Co-written by Ted Malawer and Tony-winner Matthew López, the upcoming summer rom-com serves as López’s directorial debut and sees stars Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine portray the sons of U.S. and U.K. leaders, unexpectedly falling in love before grappling with the international implications of their relationship.

In the nearly two-minute first look, Alex Claremont-Diaz (Perez), the son of the President of the United States (Uma Thurman), and Britain’s Prince Henry (Galitzine) discover that despite having so much in common — stunning good looks, undeniable charisma, international popularity — they can’t quite escape their total disdain for one another.

But when an international incident makes headlines following their long-running feud, the two are forced to salvage the image of their respective country’s relations. It leads them to a series of encounters both public and private that see Alex and Henry realize there’s something else under all that animosity.

“Do you ever wonder who you’d be if you were an anonymous person in the world?” Henry asks a confused Alex in the trailer, before sweeping his enemy-turned-friend into a kiss.

As their friendship turns into something much more — thanks to a New Year’s Eve party kiss — the duo finds themselves having to dodge the press, their parents, high-ranking officials and, at times, their own feelings. In the end, Alex and Henry will have to decide whether their duty to their country or their heart is more important.

“You need to figure out if you feel forever about him,” Thurman’s president says, before Henry is asked by another, “Do you love him?”

“What difference would it make if I did?” he responds.

Red, White & Royal Blue also stars Clifton Collins Jr., Sarah Shahi, Rachel Hilson, Stephen Fry, Ellie Bamber, Thomas Flynn, Malcolm Atobrah, Akshay Khanna, Sharon D Clarke, Aneesh Sheth and Juan Castano. The film is produced by Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter, and executive produced by López, McQuiston, Michael Riley McGrath and Michael S. Constable.

The film releases Aug. 11 on Prime Video.