‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ Movie Casts Leads

Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine will lead the movie adaptation of the beloved book Red, White & Royal Blue for Amazon and Berlanti/Schechter Films.

The rom-com follows Alex Claremont-Diaz (Perez), the Mexican-American son of the country’s newly elected president, who is promptly cast as the American equivalent of a young royal.

The logline reads: “Handsome, charismatic, brilliant―his image is pure millennial-marketing gold for the White House. There’s only one problem: Alex has a long-running feud with his royal counterpart across the pond, Prince Henry (Galitzine). And when the tabloids get hold of a photo involving an altercation between the two, U.S./British relations take a turn for the worse. Heads of family, state, and other handlers devise a plan for damage control: staging a truce between the two rivals. What at first begins as a fake, Instragramable friendship grows into something more meaningful than either Alex or Henry could have imagined. Soon Alex finds himself hurtling into a secret romance with a surprisingly unstuffy Henry that could complicate his mother’s re-election campaign and upend two nations.”

Casey McQuiston is behind the New York Times bestseller, which is being adapted and directed by Matthew López. Clifton Collins Jr., Stephen Fry and Sarah Shahi will also star, with Rachel Hilson, Ellie Bamber, Aneesh Sheth, Polo Morin, Ahmed Elhaj and Akshay Khanna rounding out the cast.

Berlanti/Schechter Films’ Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter will produce the film, with Michael McGrath executive producing, along with López and McQuiston.

Perez is best known for Netflix’s The Kissing Booth films, with other credits that include HBO max show Minx and the upcoming Amazon show 1Up.

Galitzine was in the live-action Cinderella musical, starring opposite Camilla Cabello in the movie also released by Amazon, and will next be seen in Netflix’s Purple Hearts.