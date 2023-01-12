Reese Witherspoon, Ashton Kutcher Play Longtime Friends Who Swap Homes in ‘Your Place or Mine’ Trailer

- Share this article on Facebook
Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher play longtime friends who swap homes and wonder about their relationship in the trailer for Netflix’s rom-com Your Place or Mine.
In the film, written and directed by Aline Brosh McKenna (The Devil Wears Prada, 27 Dresses, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Witherspoon’s Debbie and Kutcher’s Peter met 20 years ago and slept together but have remained friends.
Now Peter is coming to L.A. for a week and he offers to watch her son Jack, and let her stay at his place in New York so she can have a vacation.
While at each other’s homes, Debbie and Peter hang out with each other’s friends and family, with Debbie seeming to develop a friendship with Peter’s neighbor, played by Zoe Chao.
And when Debbie starts dating a man she meets in New York, played by Jesse Williams, Peter appears to chafe at this news. He’s then shown confessing to Debbie’s friend, played by Tig Notaro, that he kept thinking about Debbie after they slept together.
What the future holds for Peter and Debbie remains to be seen, but viewers can find out when Your Place or Mine hits Netflix on Feb. 10.
In addition to the above cast, Your Place or Mine stars Steve Zahn, Rachel Bloom, Shiri Appleby, Wesley Kimmel, Griffin Matthews and Vella Lovell.
Witherspoon and Brosh McKenna produce alongside Jason Bateman, Michael Costigan and Witherspoon’s producing partner Lauren Neustadter.
