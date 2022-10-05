×
Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine Developing ‘Goldilocks and the Three Bears’ Movie (Exclusive)

Witherspoon's company is partnering with Build-a-Bear Entertainment on is first kids and animation division feature. The reimagining of the classic tale will lean heavily into the title character as a powerful female protagonist. 

Reese Witherspoon.
Reese Witherspoon. Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Welcome home, Goldilocks.

Reese Witherspoon and Sarah Harden’s production company Hello Sunshine and Build-A-Bear Entertainment are partnering to develop a reimagination of the classic children’s story, Goldilocks and the Three Bears.

The movie — which marks the first feature from Hello Sunshine’s kids and animation division — will be a modern take on the classic tale that leans into the title character as a powerful female protagonist

Witherspoon and Hello Sunshine’s head of kids and animation, Claire Curley, will executive produce the project alongside Build-A-Bear’s Sharon Price John and Foundation Media Partners’ Patrick Hughes. 

This is the first partnership between Hello Sunshine and Build-A-Bear, the global family-friendly branded toy and entertainment company.

“Over the last 25 years, Build-A-Bear has created a trusted fanbase rooted in family, personal connection, and storytelling with teddy bears, making them the perfect partner for this project,” Curley said in a statement. “We’re excited to collaborate  with them to bring a new perspective to such a timeless tale that we know will inspire young audiences.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Hello Sunshine and Reese Witherspoon, who, through her energy, experience and intuition, has consistently proven her ability to bring talented people together and bring out the best in them,” sayid Build-A-Bear Workshop president-CEO  Sharon Price John. “You could feel the magnetic creativity in the air from our early discussion about the concept and I believe the success of Hello Sunshine is a proof-point of the potential of this project.”

Founded by Witherspoon, Hello Sunshine is known for putting women at the center of its stories. The high-profile production company — now a part of Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs’ Candle Media — is also home to Reese’s Book Club and the newly launched RBC App.

Build-A-Bear Entertainment, a division of Build-A-Bear Workshop, the IP-based company best known for its unique “build-your-own” retail concept, already has produced several feature-length films in conjunction with Foundation Media, including Honey GirlsDeliver By Christmas and Christmas CEO

