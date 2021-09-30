Regé-Jean Page to Star in Netflix Heist Film From Noah Hawley and The Russo Bros.

After becoming a global star with Netflix’s Bridgerton, Regé-Jean Page is staying in business with the streaming service for a new heist thriller.

The untitled project hails from writer-director Noah Hawley, the prolific TV creator known for Fargo and Legion. Hawley will produce via his 26 Keys alongside AGBO’s Joe and Anthony Russo and Mike Larocca. Page will executive produce with Angela Russo-Otstot. Plot details are being kept locked in the safe, but comes from an original idea from Hawley.

The project reteams Page with The Russo Bros., who recently directed him in Chris Evans’ and Ryan Gosling’s upcoming The Gray Man for Netflix. The Russos are currently producing a sequel to Extraction, the 2020 Chris Hemsworth action film that Netflix has touted as its most-watched original film ever.

“AGBO was originally founded to allow us to collaborate with artists we greatly respect and admire. We are very happy to continue to fulfill that pledge by supporting this new film from Noah Hawley and Regé-Jean Page,” said AGBO’s Larocca in a statement.

In addition to his work on television, Hawley directed the feature Lucy in the Sky, and has his sixth novel, Anthem, due out Jan. 18, 2022.

Page became a breakout star with Bridgerton, and quickly rose to become one of Hollywood’s most sought after actors. He has a role in the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons film for Paramount, and will also lead the studio’s The Saint reboot.

Page is repped by CAA, Mosaic, The Artists Partnership and attorney Greg Slewett. Hawley is repped by CAA and McKuin Frankel Whitehead. The Russos are repped by CAA and Greenberg Glusker.