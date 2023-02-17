Berlin: Regina Hall to Star in Horror Comedy ‘Breitenbush’ for Director Jim Strouse (Exclusive)

- Share this article on Facebook
Girls Trip and Scary Movie star Regina Hall is set to star in and produce horror comedy Breitenbush, which has been acquired by Yale Entertainment
The actress — who produced and starred in hot Sundance 2022 feature Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul, which sold for $8.5 million to Focus Features and MonkeyPaw — produces alongside her producing partner Tom Heller through their Rh Negative Entertainment banner, together with Jordan Yale Levine and Jordan Beckerman of Yale Entertainment. Jim Strouse (The Incredible Jessica James, People Places Things) is directing from his original screenplay.
Related Stories
Breitenbush will see Hall play aspiring district attorney Kate, who, after her husband vanishes on a camping trip during which everyone ingests a powerful hallucinogen and summons an angry prehistoric creature, must return to the site of the ill-fated trip with her friends to face the forces that led to his disappearance.
Great Escape, Yale’s sales division led by Nick Donnermeyer, is introducing the project to buyers at this week’s European Film Market in Berlin.
“We’re thrilled to be announcing our latest Yale Entertainment project,” said Levine and Beckerman. “Jim and Regina are at the top of the list of people who we’ve wanted to collaborators with, and this script is so unique and fun — we’re so excited to get this into production.”
Hall is repped by APA and The Lede Company. Strouse is repped by APA. Yale Entertainment is repped by APA and Lon Haber & Co.
