Regina Hall Teams With Robert De Niro for ‘Midnight Run’ Sequel

Regina Hall is set to star in a sequel of Midnight Run, with original star Robert De Niro attached to produce.

Midnight Run came out in 1988 and starred De Niro as a bounty hunter who is tasked with tracking down a former mob accountant, played by the late Charles Grodin. The buddy comedy sees the duo traveling cross-country trying to evade both the FBI and the mob.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s Aeysha Carr is penning the movie, which is set up at Universal. Story details on the sequel are being kept under wraps.

Universal had been trying to make a sequel or remake of the influential comedy on and off since the 1990s. In the early 2010s, Timothy Dowling was penning a script with the idea of having De Niro’s character, Jack Walsh, paired with a younger comedic foil.

De Niro and Jane Rosenthal will produce for Tribeca, with Berry Welsh executive producing. Jesse Collins is producing via Jesse Collins Entertainment, along with Hall under her RH Negative label. Universal Pictures’ Sara Scott will oversee on behalf of the studio.

Hall, who is represented by ICM Partners and The Initiative Group, was most recently seen in the Hulu series Nine Perfect Strangers. She is currently in production on the comedy Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul, starring opposite Sterling K. Brown, and will be seen in the upcoming Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg Netflix comedy Me Time.

Collins is represented by CAA and Morris Yorn. Carr is repped by WME and 3 Arts Entertainment.