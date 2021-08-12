Remi Adeleke Joins Gerard Butler in Lionsgate’s ‘The Plane’

Remi Adeleke is jetting off with Gerard Butler. The actor has joined The Plane, the Lionsgate thriller that is filming in Puerto Rico.

Butler leads The Plane as heroic pilot Brodie Torrance, who, after landing his storm-damaged aircraft in hostile territory, finds himself threatened by militant pirates who want to take the plane and its passengers hostage. As the world searches for the disappeared aircraft, Brodie must rise to the occasion and keep his passengers safe until help arrives.

Adeleke will play Shellback, a seasoned mercenary who is tapped to lead a rescue team. Also on the call sheet are Mike Colter, Daniella Pineda, Kelly Gale, Yoson An, Haleigh Hekking, Lilly Krug, Joey Slotnick and Oliver Trevena

Adeleke is an actor, author and former Navy SEAL. He worked with Michael Bay in Transformers: The Last Knight (2017) and 6 Underground (2019) and is reteaming with the director for the upcoming contained thriller The Ambulance, which also stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. As a filmmaker, Adeleke wrapped production this year on directorial debut with The Unexpected, based on true events surrounding human trafficking and organ harvesting. As a writer, he penned the teleplay for Slave Stealers, a TV series in development from Stowaway Productions centering on abolitionist Harriet Jacobs. And in 2019, he published his memoir Transformed: A Navy SEAL’s Unlikely Journey from the Throne of Africa, to the Streets of the Bronx.

The Plane is produced by Di Bonaventura Pictures’ Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Mark Vahradian, MadRiver Pictures’ Marc Butan, and Butler and Alan Siegel under their G-BASE banner. The film is co-financed by Olive Hill Media and Paprika Financing and co-produced with Pimienta Films. Executive producers include Michael Cho, Tim Lee, Gary Raskin, Alastair Burlingame and Vicki Dee Rock. Luillo Ruiz is co-producer. MadRiver International handled the international sales.

Adeleke is represented by APA and Loeb & Loeb.